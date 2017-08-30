Report: Steelers the favorite to sign Joe Haden

A number of factors could come into play for Haden in deciding who he wants to play for. For starters, he is going to make $4 million guaranteed in 2017 no matter what happens. If he signs a contract with more guaranteed money, the Browns are off the hook. If he signs for less than $4 million guaranteed, Cleveland would have to pay the difference.

What does that mean? Haden, 28, can sign for the veteran minimum and still make $4 million. Since he has done nothing but lose in his first seven NFL seasons, he might decide to sign with a contender for cheap and worry about signing a bigger contract next offseason.

The Steelers reached the AFC Championship Game last season, so they certainly qualify as a contender. They also need some veteran help, as their two starting cornerbacks could also wind up being rookie Cameron Sutton and second-year man Artie Burns. While we have already heard of some other teams being interested in Haden, he makes sense for Pittsburgh at the right price.