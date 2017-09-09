Report: Teams have inquired with Patriots about Dion Lewis

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/9/17

Teams looking to improve their running back corps are trying to get New England's attention. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Teams seeking running back help have been trying to get the New England Patriots to part with one of theirs.

According to Stephen Hewitt and Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, multiple teams have reached out over the past several months right up to the week before the season to gauge New England’s interest in trading running back Dion Lewis. He makes sense as a target due to the Patriots’ depth at running back, with Mike Gillislee and James White heavily featuring, though both have had injury issues.

For now, New England is unwilling to bite, but that could change before the trade deadline at the end of October.

Lewis got only two carries in the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has looked good in spurts but never been heavily leaned upon — plus, he had fumble problems in last year’s playoffs, which is a cardinal sin on a Bill Belichick team.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

