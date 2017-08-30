Report: Victor Cruz unlikely to make Bears' roster

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/30/17

Reports indicate the Bears haven't been impressed with wide receiver Victor Cruz. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The once promising career of one Victor Cruz may now be on life support. Signed by the Chicago Bears in free agency after being released by the New York Giants, the veteran is unlikely to make the Bears’ final 53-man roster.

“It doesn’t appear like Cruz has a very good chance of sticking with the Bears,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday. “He has played sparingly and mostly with the third team when given an opportunity in preseason. Cruz has always been at his best as a slot receiver, and Kendall Wright is a better choice for that role right now.”

Considering Chicago’s issues at wide receiver, this can’t be good news for Cruz’s future in the NFL. The team lost Alshon Jeffery in free agency and saw Cameron Meredith go down with a torn ACL this past week.

Cruz, a former Pro Bowler with the Giants, has seen his career derailed due to a leg injury he suffered back in 2014. It cost the veteran well over a calendar year, and he has not been the same since.

It will be interesting to see if Cruz attempts to latch on with another team or simply calls it quits here soon.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

