Rex Ryan on if he’s watching Jets-Bills: ‘Hell no’

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/5/17

Rex Ryan doesn't plan on watching a Week 1 game between his former teams, the Jets and Bills. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Much like your average football fan, former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan is not interested in watching the two teams play.

Always a boisterous personality, Ryan opened up to ESPN recently to indicate that he has no interest in watching the two likely bottom feeders play one another in Week 1.

“Hell, no, I’m not going to watch that game,” Rex Ryan said, via ESPN. “There’s a lot better games than that one.”

He isn’t wrong.

After moving on from multiple veterans that had in the past helped the team contend, the Jets are in full-scale rebuild mode. Here’s a team that will likely be throwing out a quarterback-wide receiver trio of Josh McCown, Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse. In reality, New York might be one of the least-talented teams to head into a regular season in the past two decades.

On the other hand, the Bills also shook things up in a big way during the offseason. Tyrod Taylor should remain under center if he’s able to pass the NFL’s concussion protocol.

But the team lost the likes of Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, Stephon Gilmore and Ronald Darby over the past several months. Needless to say, this is not going to be a great Week 1 game.

Ryan was fired by the Bills towards the end of the 2016 season following a spat with the team’s front office over the status of Taylor at quarterback. That came after less than two full seasons in Western New York. The long-time head coach manned the Jets’ sideline for six seasons prior to that.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Ryan doesn’t seem to be a fan of Jets backup quarterback Christian Hackenberg.

“They have to get a quarterback,” he said. “That kid from Penn State, we all know that’s not the answer.”

Obviously, this isn’t a case of the former Jets head coach going out on a limb. Hackenberg proved he wasn’t ready to play in the NFL as a rookie last season. And it looked like he actually regressed during the summer.

In a quarterback-driven league, neither the Bills nor the Jets have a long-term solution at that position. It seemingly mirrors how the teams operated when Ryan was their head coach.

Yeah, this thing surely has come full circle.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Buffalo BillsNew York Jets
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

LeBron James to Lakers rumors gaining steam after recent Russell Westbrook comments

Hazardous air quality from fires could threaten Oregon, Oregon St. games

Report: LeBron would love to team up with Russell Westbrook

Taylor Swift to perform CFP title game halftime show?

Ronda Rousey confronts WWE stars backstage

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Elliott will play Week 1 if no decision by Tuesday afternoon

Chargers poised to make playoffs in 2017

Top matchup for each Week 1 NFL game

Vikings embarking on dream season or another nightmare?

Conor McGregor in legal battle over filing of several trademarks

Georgia Tech sets FBS history in loss to Tennessee

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.