Rob Gronkowski returns to practice

By Steve DelVecchio | Last updated 1/13/16
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was surprisingly absent from practice on Tuesday, but there has been no indication that he is in danger of missing Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gronkowski was not present when reporters were allowed in the locker room on Wednesday, but he did tell Steve Burton of WBZ TV that he is "OK." He was later spotted at practice.
Rob Gronkowski is present at practice. pic.twitter.com/OkQqqrLupc
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 13, 2016
This has been a bizarre week for the Patriots after a report on Tuesday claimed star defensive end Chandler Jones was rushed to the hospital over the weekend because of a drug overdose. One of the first tweets about the incident claimed Jones was at Gronkowski’s house when it happened, but that tweet from WEEI’s “Dennis and Callahan Show” was deleted. Gronk was spotted by several people in Florida over the weekend and was on a plane home Sunday afternoon. Jones reportedly went to the hospital on Sunday morning. He has been present at practice all week.
And that’s not all. Bill Belichick is also sporting a black eye (photo here), and he won’t tell anyone how it happened. The Patriots have us right where they want us.
Tom Brady has thrown touchdown passes to 62 different players. How many can you name? The number of touchdowns caught by each player is listed. All stats are current through the end of the 2015 NFL season.
0/66
10:00
|
|
Patriots News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.