Rob Gronkowski returns to practice

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 1/13/16

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was surprisingly absent from practice on Tuesday, but there has been no indication that he is in danger of missing Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronkowski was not present when reporters were allowed in the locker room on Wednesday, but he did tell Steve Burton of WBZ TV that he is "OK." He was later spotted at practice.

This has been a bizarre week for the Patriots after a report on Tuesday claimed star defensive end Chandler Jones was rushed to the hospital over the weekend because of a drug overdose. One of the first tweets about the incident claimed Jones was at Gronkowski’s house when it happened, but that tweet from WEEI’s “Dennis and Callahan Show” was deleted. Gronk was spotted by several people in Florida over the weekend and was on a plane home Sunday afternoon. Jones reportedly went to the hospital on Sunday morning. He has been present at practice all week.

And that’s not all. Bill Belichick is also sporting a black eye (photo here), and he won’t tell anyone how it happened. The Patriots have us right where they want us.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.


QUIZ: Every player who has caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady
Updated January 10, 2017  |  Total tries: 11794  |  Average Score: 15.9 out of 66  (24%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Tom Brady has thrown touchdown passes to 62 different players. How many can you name? The number of touchdowns caught by each player is listed. All stats are current through the end of the 2015 NFL season.

Score:
0/66
Time:
10:00
67
Rob Gronkowski
39
Randy Moss
34
Wes Welker
24
Deion Branch
24
Julian Edelman
18
Aaron Hernandez
17
Daniel Graham
17
Ben Watson
16
David Patten
15
Troy Brown
13
Christian Fauria
12
David Givens
10
Kevin Faulk
9
James White
8
Danny Amendola
8
Mike Vrabel
7
Brandon LaFell
7
Shane Vereen
6
Martellus Bennett
6
Jabar Gaffney
6
Tim Wright
4
Reche Caldwell
4
Scott Chandler
4
Aaron Dobson
4
Bethel Johnson
4
Brandon Lloyd
4
Donte Stallworth
4
Kenbrell Thompkins
4
Danny Woodhead
3
Doug Gabriel
3
Chris Hogan
3
Chad Jackson
3
Antowain Smith
3
Jermaine Wiggins
2
Sam Aiken
2
Chris Baker
2
Brandon Bolden
2
Kyle Brady
2
Alge Crumpler
2
Corey Dillon
2
Tim Dwight
2
Marc Edwards
2
Donald Hayes
2
Dion Lewis
2
Keshawn Martin
2
Brandon Tate
1
Tom Ashworth
1
LeGarrette Blount
1
Larry Centers
1
Cam Cleeland
1
Andre Davis
1
James Develin
1
Heath Evans
1
Michael Floyd
1
Terry Glenn
1
Michael Hoomanawanui
1
Chad Johnson
1
Charles Johnson
1
Matt Lengel
1
Laurence Maroney
1
Matthew Mulligan
1
Patrick Pass
1
Nate Solder
1
David Thomas
1
Brian Tyms
1
Dedric Ward
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
