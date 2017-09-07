Roger Goodell booed by fans at Chiefs-Patriots game

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/7/17

"You realize you gotta come back to New England at some point, right?," Robert Kraft might have asked Roger Goodell after the Super Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2015 for the Chiefs-Patriots game on Thursday night, and he was greeted by a warm welcome from Patriots fans.

And by that, we mean he was showered with boos and all sorts of heckling coming from the stands.

It started as soon as he walked onto the field.

Props to Goodell for walking into the lion’s den. That takes some serious courage.


NFL Week 1 predictions
This article first appeared on The Sports Daily and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Roger Goodell
TEAMS: New England Patriots
