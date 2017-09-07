Roger Goodell booed by fans at Chiefs-Patriots game

Originally posted on The Sports Daily | By Matt Birch | Last updated 9/7/17
"You realize you gotta come back to New England at some point, right?," Robert Kraft might have asked Roger Goodell after the Super Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2015 for the Chiefs-Patriots game on Thursday night, and he was greeted by a warm welcome from Patriots fans.
And by that, we mean he was showered with boos and all sorts of heckling coming from the stands.
It started as soon as he walked onto the field.
Goodell just walked into Gillette to a steady stream of loud boos. Easily 5 mins straight so far. #patriots pic.twitter.com/NQ0ZVDyMp1
— Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) September 7, 2017
T-Shirts, towels, boos…. Patriots fans came ready to see Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/ypTT7RdthK
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2017
Props to Goodell for walking into the lion’s den. That takes some serious courage.
|
|
Patriots News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
PLAYERS: Roger Goodell
TEAMS: New England Patriots
TEAMS: New England Patriots
MORE FROM YARDBARKER
|
|
Patriots News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Follow us on Twitter
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.