Roger Goodell 'clown towels' ready for NFL season opener

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell might have made his way back to Gillette Stadium over the summer. But the public enemy No. 1 of New England Patriots fans will definitely be in for a different greeting come Week 1 of the season.
Goodell will be in attendance when the defending champions host the Kansas City Chiefs in the first regular season NFL game a week from Thursday.
There, Goodell can expect a bunch of Patriots fans to be showing off these clown face towels of the commissioner. They come to us courtesy of Barstool Sports. And they’re pretty darn awesome.
LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!!! #OperationClownFace pic.twitter.com/PjZ7dNgHbw
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 30, 2017
Let’s hope for Goodell’s sake he doesn’t have thin skin. It will be first time Goodell has been in attendance for a regular season game in New England since he suspended Tom Brady four games to open up the 2016 campaign for the quarterback’s alleged role in Deflategate.
Heck, his appearance at Gillette Stadium might very well bring more drama to the table than the game itself.
