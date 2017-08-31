Roger Goodell 'clown towels' ready for NFL season opener

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell might have made his way back to Gillette Stadium over the summer. But the public enemy No. 1 of New England Patriots fans will definitely be in for a different greeting come Week 1 of the season.

Goodell will be in attendance when the defending champions host the Kansas City Chiefs in the first regular season NFL game a week from Thursday.

There, Goodell can expect a bunch of Patriots fans to be showing off these clown face towels of the commissioner. They come to us courtesy of Barstool Sports. And they’re pretty darn awesome.