Roger Goodell 'clown towels' ready for NFL season opener

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/30/17

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contentious reputation will continue in New England on Thursday for the first NFL game of the season. Fans have made towels with Goodell's face donning a clown nose. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell might have made his way back to Gillette Stadium over the summer. But the public enemy No. 1 of New England Patriots fans will definitely be in for a different greeting come Week 1 of the season.

Goodell will be in attendance when the defending champions host the Kansas City Chiefs in the first regular season NFL game a week from Thursday.

There, Goodell can expect a bunch of Patriots fans to be showing off these clown face towels of the commissioner. They come to us courtesy of Barstool Sports. And they’re pretty darn awesome.

Let’s hope for Goodell’s sake he doesn’t have thin skin. It will be first time Goodell has been in attendance for a regular season game in New England since he suspended Tom Brady four games to open up the 2016 campaign for the quarterback’s alleged role in Deflategate.

Heck, his appearance at Gillette Stadium might very well bring more drama to the table than the game itself.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Roger GoodellTom Brady
TEAMS: New England PatriotsKansas City Chiefs
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name the oldest player on the every NFL team from the 2016 season
Updated July 27, 2017  |  Total tries: 1069  |  Average Score: 12.0 out of 32  (37%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

How many of the NFL's elder statesmen from the 2016 season can you name in six minutes?

CLUE: TEAM / AGE / POSITION

Score:
0/32
Time:
6:00
ARZ / 37 / QB
Carson Palmer
ATL / 41 / K
Matt Bryant
BAL / 37 / WR
Steve Smith
BUF / 33 / LB
Lorenzo Alexander
CAR / 34 / P
Andy Lee
CHI / 33 / QB
Jay Cutler
CIN / 35 / LB
Karlos Dansby
CLE / 37 / QB
Josh McCown
DAL / 36 / QB
Tony Romo
DEN / 34 / LB
DeMarcus Ware
DET / 36 / WR
Anquan Boldin
GB / 36 / LB
Julius Peppers
HOU / 40 / P
Shane Lechler
IND / 44 / K
Adam Vinatieri
JAX / 32 / TE
Mercedes Lewis
KC / 34 / P
Dustin Colquitt
LAR / 31 / DE
William Hayes
MIA / 38 / LS
John Denney
MIN / 38 / CB
Terence Newman
NE / 39 / QB
Tom Brady
NO / 37 / QB
Drew Brees
NYG / 37 / K
Josh Brown
NYJ / 34 / QB
Ryan Fitzpatrick
OAK / 38 / K
Sebastian Janikowski
PHI / 36 / P
Donnie Jones
PIT / 38 / LB
James Harrison
SD / 36 / TE
Antonio Gates
SF / 41 / K
Phil Dawson
SEA / 35 / P
Jon Ryan
TB / 34 / LB
Daryl Smith
TEN / 35 / WR
Andre Johnson
WAS / 35 / DT
Cullen Jenkins
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Celtics send Cavs 2nd-round pick to complete Irving-Thomas trade

Arizona State unveils Pat Tillman statue outside stadium

Texans reportedly hope to play season opener in Houston as scheduled

Von Miller thinks TJ Ward trade rumors are 'fake news'

Sam Darnold: USC is 'set to win a national championship'

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Bruce Arians claims Blaine Gabbert could be a starter in the NFL

Sixers to offer Joel Embiid $100 million extension?

Report: Celtics had concerns about Gordon Hayward and Jimmy Butler's fit together

Report: Seahawks trying to trade WR Jermaine Kearse

Vontaze Burfict suspension reduced to three games

Keon Broxton robs home run, saves game for Brewers

MORE STORIES >>

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

BIG3 Referee Hotline Bling: Kwame Brown can't ring up a win

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.