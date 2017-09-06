Roger Goodell, Patriots team up for charity work in Boston

Roger Goodell generally is considered a persona non grata in the Greater New England region due to his integral role in the Deflategate saga that resulted in the Patriots being punished by the NFL and Tom Brady’s four-game suspension last season.

The NFL commissioner’s tarnished reputation in Boston, though, did not prevent him from engaging in some charitable work in the area this week.

Goodell was spotted on Wednesday working with members of the Patriots organization and the University of Washington performing community service in Brighton, Mass., a Boston suburb. Per an NESN report, the group worked on completing a new home for Bridge Over Troubled Waters, “a non-profit organization which provides services for in-need youth and young adults in the Boston area.”