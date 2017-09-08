Ron Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready to roll'

Cam Newton has been designated as questionable on the Carolina Panthers injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, but according to Ron Rivera, there is little doubt Newton, who has been a full participant all week in practice, will be on the field come Sunday.

“The only reason he’s listed as questionable is because that’s what the form says,” Rivera said Friday, via ESPN. “I’m telling you guys I believe the guy is ready to roll. I really do mean it. I’m pretty confident in his abilities and hopefully things will fall into place nicely for us on Sunday.”

Rivera’s comments echo what he had to say on the Newton front earlier this week.

“I think he’s ready. I do,” Rivera said. “You wish he’d had a few more snaps and played a little bit earlier in the preseason so we’d have more to go on. But what we saw, we like.”

The Panthers understandably proceeded with extreme caution with Newton during the team’s offseason program, training camp and preseason as he rehabbed his throwing shoulder following surgery in March for a partially torn rotator cuff.

Newton was held out of Carolina’s first two preseason games and saw extremely limited action in the third exhibition, going 2-for-2 passing for 21 yards and a touchdown in a 24-23 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following that Aug. 24 game, Newton said he would “absolutely” be ready to play come Week 1.

According to Newton’s head coach, that certainly appears to be the case.