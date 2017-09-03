Ron Rivera on Cam Newton: ‘I think he’s ready’ for Week 1

Aug 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium.  Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

When the Carolina Panthers open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers, Ron Rivera expects that quarterback Cam Newton will be ready to go.

“I think he’s ready,” Rivera said, via David Newton, ESPN. “You wish he’d had a few more snaps and played a little bit earlier in the preseason so we’d have more to go on. But what we saw, we liked. … We liked how everything seems to be meshing together as an offense. We’ll see how it goes as we continue to work this week.”

Newton’s time in the preseason was limited. He got into only one preseason game, and attempted only two passes.

The good news for Carolina is that while two passes is an incredibly limited sample size, Newton was effective. He completed both of his attempts for 21 yards with a touchdown.

In addition to the limited time in games, Newton’s training camp was abbreviated, as well. With the Panthers having a relatively late bye week (Week 11), keeping good track of Newton’s health will be an even greater priority than normal for Carolina.

QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Carolina Panthers
Posted January 30, 2017  |  Total tries: 535  |  Average Score: 2.7 out of 4  (68%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Dating back to their founding as an expansion team in 1995, the Carolina Panthers have only had 4 coaches in NFL franchise history. Unfortunately, no coach has lead the team to a Super Bowl victory, but two of the four have taken the team all the way to the big game. How many of the leaders of the Panthers can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Score:
0/4
Time:
1:00
1995–1998
Dom Capers
1999–2001
George Seifert
2002–2010
John Fox
2011–
Ron Rivera
