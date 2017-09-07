Saints RB Adrian Peterson expects 'warm welcome' in Minnesota

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 9/7/17

Peterson thinks his former home will treat him well on his return. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

First-year New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson is expecting a little love, and then some, when he travels back to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Monday.

“I think it’ll be a warm welcome,” Peterson said per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “I don’t see why it’d be any other way. Ten years played there. A lot of good memories there and being the face of the franchise for so long, giving them everything I’ve got. I don’t think it took a rocket scientist to see when I was on the field, I was giving max effort with everything I did.”

The Vikings released Peterson prior to the start of free agency. After a while on the market, the Saints finally inked Peterson to a contract.

During his 10 years in Minnesota, Peterson was easily the most solid contributor to the team. The seven-time Pro-Bowler and four-time All-Pro put up a total of 13,692 yards and 102 touchdowns on the books.

Peterson reuniting with his former team has been one of the most anticipated and so-called “revenge matchups” since the NFL schedule was released.

Peterson will work in conjunction with running back Mark Ingram in hopes of leading New Orleans to the playoffs. It starts Monday night in Minnesota against the running back’s former team.

QUIZ: Name the top-scoring fantasy football player by position since 2007
Updated August 29, 2017  |  Total tries: 1182  |  Average Score: 24.0 out of 40  (60%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Can you name the top scoring fantasy quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end from the last decade? Six minutes are on the clock.

Good luck!

CLUE: YEAR/POSITION/FANTASY POINTS/DIVISION

NOTE: Standard fantasy scoring as per Pro Football Reference. In the event of a tie, touchdowns then yards were used as tiebreakers. 

 

Score:
0/40
Time:
6:00
16/QB/382/NFC N
Aaron Rodgers
16/RB/328/NFC W
David Johnson
16/WR/208/NFC N
Jordy Nelson
16/TE/138/AFC W
Travis Kelce
15/QB/391/NFC S
Cam Newton
15/RB/243/NFC S
Devonta Freeman
15/WR/250/AFC N
Antonio Brown
15/TE/184/AFC E
Rob Gronkowski
14/QB/358/NFC N
Aaron Rodgers
14/RB/294/NFC E
DeMarco Murray
14/WR/252/AFC N
Antonio Brown
14/TE/184/AFC E
Rob Gronkowski
13/QB/414/AFC W
Peyton Manning
13/RB/308/AFC W
Jamaal Charles
13/WR/229/AFC W
Demaryius Thomas
13/TE/161/NFC W
Vernon Davis
12/QB/346/NFC S
Drew Brees
12/RB/307/NFC N
Adrian Peterson
12/WR/220/NFC N
Calvin Johnson
12/TE/152/NFC S
Jimmy Graham
11/QB/399/NFC N
Aaron Rodgers
11/RB/301/AFC N
Ray Rice
11/WR/267/NFC N
Calvin Johnson
11/TE/241/AFC E
Rob Gronkowski
10/QB/316/NFC E
Michael Vick
10/RB/330/AFC S
Arian Foster
10/WR/209/AFC W
Brandon Lloyd
10/TE/156/NFC E
Jason Witten
09/QB/351/NFC N
Aaron Rodgers
09/RB/349/AFC S
Chris Johnson
09/WR/214/AFC S
Andre Johnson
09/TE/175/NFC W
Vernon Davis
08/QB/305/NFC S
Drew Brees
08/RB/286/NFC S
DeAngelo Williams
08/WR/215/NFC W
Larry Fitzgerald
08/TE/166/AFC W
Tony Gonzalez
07/QB/398/AFC E
Tom Brady
07/RB/308/AFC W
LaDainian Tomlinson
07/WR/287/AFC E
Randy Moss
07/TE/157/NFC E
Jason Witten
