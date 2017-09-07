Saints RB Adrian Peterson expects 'warm welcome' in Minnesota

First-year New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson is expecting a little love, and then some, when he travels back to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Monday.
“I think it’ll be a warm welcome,” Peterson said per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “I don’t see why it’d be any other way. Ten years played there. A lot of good memories there and being the face of the franchise for so long, giving them everything I’ve got. I don’t think it took a rocket scientist to see when I was on the field, I was giving max effort with everything I did.”
The Vikings released Peterson prior to the start of free agency. After a while on the market, the Saints finally inked Peterson to a contract.
During his 10 years in Minnesota, Peterson was easily the most solid contributor to the team. The seven-time Pro-Bowler and four-time All-Pro put up a total of 13,692 yards and 102 touchdowns on the books.
Peterson reuniting with his former team has been one of the most anticipated and so-called “revenge matchups” since the NFL schedule was released.
Peterson will work in conjunction with running back Mark Ingram in hopes of leading New Orleans to the playoffs. It starts Monday night in Minnesota against the running back’s former team.
Can you name the top scoring fantasy quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end from the last decade? Six minutes are on the clock.
Good luck!
CLUE: YEAR/POSITION/FANTASY POINTS/DIVISION
NOTE: Standard fantasy scoring as per Pro Football Reference. In the event of a tie, touchdowns then yards were used as tiebreakers.
0/40
6:00
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
TEAMS: New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.