San Francisco 49ers focusing on progress

There is a lot to be said about future aspirations of the San Francisco 49ers. Minimal spending while still filling out a roster that can at least be competitive on the field has contributed to the opinion that GM John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan both have the best intentions for the organization’s long-term success. That and $100 Million in salary cap space in 2018 will go a long way.

The team will have some decisions to make in next year’s offseason, with the likes of DE Tank Carradine, C Daniel Kilgore, and SS Eric Reid all set to be free agents. At the same time, a bevy of talent is set to hit the market. Popular names on that list include QB Kirk Cousins and RB Le’Veon Bell, should both fail to agree to long-term contracts with their current teams. The 49ers currently rank 29th in the league in spending on the defense side of the football, and last in spending on the offense. Clearly, there is both room for improvement, as well as room to spend.

However, the key component to any team’s success is just as tethered to the present as it is to the future. San Francisco needs to be able to drum up some degree of attention to its team this year if it intends to justify proceeding with Lynch and Shanahan’s plans. Despite playing the “Moneyball” game this year, the 49ers should hope, at the very least, to outdo their 2016 season’s performance. After all, a 2-14 record is definitely something that most teams would consider the floor for their franchise – nowhere to go but up, so to speak. Being 31st in offensive Yards Per Game, 32nd in defensive YPG, and 9 of their 14 losses coming by double digits all speak to that effect. There really is nowhere to go but up.