Seahawks' Jeremy Lane throws punch, gets ejected

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Michael Dixon  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Jeremy Lane was ejected before halftime of his team's Week 1 game in Green Bay. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will be short-handed in the secondary for the rest of their game against the Green Bay Packers. During an interception return, corner Jeremy Lane threw a punch and was ejected.

You can judge for yourself as to whether the ejection was warranted. It was certainly a stupid play on Lane’s part.

Going against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s receivers, the Legion of Boom was already going to be heavily tested. With one of their starting quarterbacks now in the locker room, we can expect that test to be even greater.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Jeremy Lane
TEAMS: Seattle Seahawks
