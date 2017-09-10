Seahawks' Jeremy Lane throws punch, gets ejected

The Seattle Seahawks will be short-handed in the secondary for the rest of their game against the Green Bay Packers. During an interception return, corner Jeremy Lane threw a punch and was ejected.
Jeremy Lane ejected for throwing punch, I believe on GB's Randall Cobb, during that Nazair Jones INT return. #Seahawks call at GB 44
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 10, 2017
You can judge for yourself as to whether the ejection was warranted. It was certainly a stupid play on Lane’s part.
Here's a replay of the ejection…. Yes, this is what the refs used as cause. #Seahawks #SEAvsGB pic.twitter.com/Z2d6e11d0Y
— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) September 10, 2017
Going against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s receivers, the Legion of Boom was already going to be heavily tested. With one of their starting quarterbacks now in the locker room, we can expect that test to be even greater.
