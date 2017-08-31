Seahawks listening to offers for several players

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/31/17

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly listening to offers for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the Seattle Seahawks shopping wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, the team is listening to offers for other players. Both cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back Alex Collins are players the Seahawks are discussing, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The Seahawks selected rookie cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Mike Tyson in the third and sixth rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft respectively. At running back, the Seahawks signed Eddie Lacy in free agency and also picked Chris Carson in the seventh round of this year’s draft.

In having to cut their roster down to 53 players, the Seahawks are apparently looking to add future assets. That’s no different than the 31 other teams around the NFL. But other squads in need of upgrades here will certainly list to what Seattle has to offer, especially when it comes to Lane.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name each receiver to catch a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson
Updated January 5, 2017  |  Total tries: 1095  |  Average Score: 7.8 out of 26  (30%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

In five seasons, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown 127 touchdown passes to 26 different players. How many of them can you name?

Clue: Number of TD catches

Score:
0/26
Time:
6:00
30
Doug Baldwin
12
Golden Tate
11
Jermaine Kearse
9
Sidney Rice
8
Jimmy Graham
8
Zach Miller
7
Tyler Lockett
7
Marshawn Lynch
7
Luke Willson
3
Ricardo Lockette
3
Anthony McCoy
2
Derrick Coleman
2
Cooper Helfet
2
Fred Jackson
2
Tanner McEvoy
2
Paul Richardson
2
Michael Robinson
2
Robert Turbin
1
Chase Coffman
1
Kellen Davis
1
Braylon Edwards
1
Christine Michael
1
Tony Moeaki
1
Thomas Rawls
1
C.J. Spiller
1
Will Tukuafu
The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

