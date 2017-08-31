Seahawks listening to offers for several players

In addition to the Seattle Seahawks shopping wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, the team is listening to offers for other players. Both cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back Alex Collins are players the Seahawks are discussing, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The Seahawks selected rookie cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Mike Tyson in the third and sixth rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft respectively. At running back, the Seahawks signed Eddie Lacy in free agency and also picked Chris Carson in the seventh round of this year’s draft.

In having to cut their roster down to 53 players, the Seahawks are apparently looking to add future assets. That’s no different than the 31 other teams around the NFL. But other squads in need of upgrades here will certainly list to what Seattle has to offer, especially when it comes to Lane.