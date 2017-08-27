Seattle Seahawks: why rookie running back Chris Carson should rise on the depth chart

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2017 NFL season with high hopes and expectations. They also enter with some adversity that their championship window may have closed. They have had all off-season to improve their weaknesses, with most key pieces returning to 100 percent healthy again. However, there are some new faces on the team that could make a serious impact. One of those new faces that could make an impact was not even expected to make the team altogether. Rookie running back Chris Carson has began to overcome one of the hardest barriers of making it to the NFL, getting yourself noticed.

Carson is a seventh round pick from this off-season’s NFL Draft. As many know, most seventh round picks end up not even making the roster of the team that drafts them. Carson was expected to have an even more difficult time since he is joining a crowded backfield with Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis, and Alex Collins already on the team. Carson has been probably the best among all of those players so far this off-season. Carson is six feet and 218 pounds, as well as ran a 4.58 forty yard dash time during the NFL Combine. He has a great combination of size and speed along with being known as a bruiser between the tackles with great physicality. Another trait of his the Seahawks really like is that he does not turn the ball over, he never fumbled once in his 212 carries at Oklahoma State. His only noticeable weakness is that he runs too upright which makes him more vulnerable to hits. He has gained a lot of praise from head coach Pete Carroll, who has been really impressed with the workload Carson has already been able to take on as a rookie.

Carson has done nothing but open eyes Seattle during the preseason. He has 21 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns during the Seahawks three preseason games. He scored both touchdowns during the first game against the Los Angeles Chargers and averaged about 4.4 yards per carry in total. He has helped benefit the offensive line to play to their strength of attacking and firing off the ball to get their initial push. Carson’s play has also helped take some pressure off of Seattle’s star-studded defense and quarterback Russell Wilson, who both have performed at a dominant level during the preseason. It appears the Seahawks have improved from their mediocre rushing attack the past two seasons and may have found their back for the future.

Seattle’s ground game has struggled since the departure of former Seahawks and current Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. The Seahawks slid back to 25th out of 32 teams in team rushing statistics in 2016, only gaining 1,591 and scoring 13 rushing touchdowns as a team. Partial blame can be given to poor offensive line play and injuries, but the Seahawks need to establish some type of successful run game in order to open up their offense again. Carson has allowed them to do so, which has turned into Seattle being undefeated this preseason and one of the most impressive teams in the league. Seattle has shown in the past that they can win a lot of games with a good run game that can relieve some pressure from the defense and Wilson. The Seahawks ceiling is sky high right now and the team should be excited about where they stand as a unit. Chris Carson could be the new guy to make a strong enough impact to get Seattle back to the Super Bowl in 2017.