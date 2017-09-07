Janikowski, Raiders reportedly resolve contract situation

Just two days ago, many news stories were making it seem like Sebastian Janikowski might get released by the Oakland Raiders. As of Wednesday evening, the situation has reportedly been resolved.

ESPNâ€™s Adam Schefter reports that the two sides resolved their contractual differences, allowing Janikowski to remain in Oakland.

Janikowski was set to make $4.05 this season in what is the final year of his deal. The Raiders had wanted him to take a pay cut, and he reportedly was resisting.

The 39-year-oldâ€™s contract was set to guarantee if he remained on the teamâ€™s roster as of Saturday. He already has been guaranteed one of 17 game checks for being on the roster as of Tuesday.

Janikowski, who was drafted by the Raiders in 2000, went 29 of 35 (82.9 percent) on field goals last season, though he was 26 of 27 on kicks under 50 yards. He remains one of the top kickers in the game.