Sebastian Janikowski reportedly will not need back surgery

Sebastian Janikowski was placed on IR prior to the start of the season due to a back injury, but the good news is he may be able to return this season.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Janikowski won’t need surgery on his back and could return in eight weeks.
#Raiders K Sebastian Janikowski went on IR, but that may not be the end. Per source his disc issue won't need surgery, could return in 8 wks
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017
The Oakland Raiders faced a tough situation with Janikowski last week when they were trying to get him to take a pay cut from his $4 million salary. He apparently took a trim to $3 million. The team also signed Giorgio Tavecchio to serve as their kicker while Janikowski is on IR.
Tavecchio kicked in college at Cal and bounced around different teams after going undrafted in 2012. He has never kicked in an NFL game and last kicked in college in 2011.
Janikowski has one of the strongest legs in the game and made all but one of his attempts from under 50 yards last season. Having him back for the second half of the season would provide a big boost for Oakland.
TEAMS: Oakland Raiders
