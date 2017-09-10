Sebastian Janikowski reportedly will not need back surgery

The Oakland Raiders faced a tough situation with Janikowski last week when they were trying to get him to take a pay cut from his $4 million salary. He apparently took a trim to $3 million. The team also signed Giorgio Tavecchio to serve as their kicker while Janikowski is on IR.

Tavecchio kicked in college at Cal and bounced around different teams after going undrafted in 2012. He has never kicked in an NFL game and last kicked in college in 2011.

Janikowski has one of the strongest legs in the game and made all but one of his attempts from under 50 yards last season. Having him back for the second half of the season would provide a big boost for Oakland.