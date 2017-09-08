Seven players who stood out in Chiefs win over the Patriots

Hunt went through the proverbial rookie ups-and-downs in just the first half of Thursday’s game against the Patriots. It started with him losing a fumble on his very first NFL carry. Considering the rookie third-round pick did not lose a single fumble in four seasons with Toledo, it had to shell shock him just a little bit.

But proving the Chiefs’ faith in him following the injury to Spencer Ware wasn’t foolish, Hunt responded big time as the game drew on. With the second quarter coming to a conclusion and his team down 10 points, Hunt caught an Alex Smith pass and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown to pull the game within a field goal.

Hunt was in no way done from there. He turned an intermediate pass into a 78-yard touchdown from Smith. It was one of many big plays for Hunt in helping Kansas City pull away from the defending champs in the second half. Hunt ultimately gained 148 yards and a touchdown on the ground while adding five receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns through the air in his NFL debut. Not too shabby for a Chiefs team that was previously looking for a veteran reinforcement on the trade block.

Alex Smith, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Simply put, Smith outplayed Brady throughout the vast majority of Thursday’s game. We can focus on this 75-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill. And in reality, that’s going to be the highlight reel play. But Smith’s management of the game and ability to extend plays came up big time in the Chiefs’ surprising win. More than that, he showed a willingness to throw the ball down the field. The pass to Hill was a prime example of this, though Smith took multiple deep shots throughout the game.

Maybe feeling the heat of a talented rookie in Patrick Mahomes behind him on the depth chart, Smith simply came out guns blazing in this one. Once the game clock hit zero on the fourth quarter, the former Pro Bowler had completed 28-of-35 passes for 368 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. It is the best statistical performance of what has already been a solid career for Smith. And if this is an indication of things to come for Smith, the Chiefs are definitely in good hands.

Danny Amendola, wide receiver, New England Patriots

Prior to exiting with a likely concussion, Amendola proved to be Tom Brady’s favorite target. He caught six of seven passes thrown in his direction for exactly 100 yards. To put that into perspective, Brady completed just 4-of-13 passes to other wide receivers in the game.

We’re definitely going to have to see how Amendola responds to the NFL’s concussion protocol to determine whether he plays next week. What we do know is that he overtook Brandin Cooks as the most-viable receiver for Brady in Week 1. That’s a huge deal in New England, especially with Julian Edelman lost for the season and Malcolm Mitchell on injured reserve.

Ron Parker, safety, Kansas City Chiefs

Parker was all over the field Thursday night, forcing Brady into tight throwing lanes and making big tackles throughout the game. The seventh-year pro from Newberry recorded 11 tackles, including 10 solo. He also added in three passes defended and a tackle for loss.

If the Chiefs can get this type of safety play from Berry and Parker while seeing Marcus Peters shut down one corner of the field their defense is going to be borderline dominant this season. That was magnified Thursday night when they held Brady to a sub 50 percent completion mark.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs