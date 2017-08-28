Shannon Sharpe rips Jim Brown over Kaepernick remarks

NFL legend Jim Brown recently said he does not agree with Colin Kaepernick or any other player protesting during the national anthem, and one fellow Hall of Famer is no happy with Brown for his take on the subject.

In an interview with TMZ over the weekend, Sharpe was adamant in expressing how much he “wholeheartedly” disagrees with Brown.

“It’s disappointing because I don’t really know that there’s a right way and a wrong way to approach (protesting),” Sharpe said. “There’s a right and wrong way to handle black unarmed men and women in America. I think the thing is, things are different now. I’m sure they told him in 1967 summit (of black athletes) that it wasn’t the right way.”

Brown said he supports Kaepernick but was highly critical of athletes who don’t stand at attention during the national anthem. Sharpe seemed most bothered by Brown’s comments because the Cleveland Browns legend is such an influential African-American athlete.

“It’s disappointing because all it takes is one big-name person of color to really almost throw a wet blanket over the fire that’s being sparked with what Colin Kaepernick and others with the Black Lives Matter movement (are doing) — the positive people who are trying to change and have an impact,” Sharpe said. “You’re talking about Jim Brown, a guy who was a huge part of the 1967 summit, saying that Colin Kaepernick went about this wrong. That gives them all the credibility they need. That hurts the most and it’s so disappointing. I’m so, so disappointed in him. … I wholeheartedly disagree with everything he said.”

Michael Vick also criticized Kaepernick not too long ago, and Kaepernick fired back with a very strong message on social media. We’d guess Sharpe would be just as angry with Vick.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick remains a free agent and appears nowhere close to signing with an NFL team. It’s looking like a legitimate possibility that he won’t play at all during the 2017 season.