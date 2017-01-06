Sharrif Floyd intends to play in 2017

Sharrif Floyd seems a long way from seeing live action on a football field. The Vikings defensive tackle missed all but one game of the 2016 season with a knee injury.
Floyd is dealing with a nerve issue that is preventing him from running at organized team activities, but his goal remains to play in 2017.
“It’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when,” Floyd told Ben Goessling of ESPN.com.
Floyd has started 24 games in his career, including 23 in 2014 and 2015. He has 9.5 career sacks, and a sack in the Vikings’ 10-9 playoff loss to the Seahawks in 2015.
Recovering from long-term injuries seems to be a theme with the Vikings. Teddy Bridgewater also is working his way back. Both players need to take their time to ensure that they’re fully healthy when they return.
