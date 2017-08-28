Should Aaron Jones be moving up Green Bayâ€™s depth chart?

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Chris Newhouse  |  Last updated 8/28/17

On paper the Green Bay Packers have one of the most intriguing backfields in the NFL. They have the converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery slated as their starter, one of the most hyped fourth round picks of this year’s draft class in Jamal Williams, one of the most athletic running backs in this year’s draft class in Devante Mays, and the UTEP Miner’s all-time leading rusher Aaron Jones. Throughout the preseason, Williams’ play in the ground game has been horrendous, averaging less than two yards per carry for two straight weeks. Mays has flashed some potential but ultimately his numbers don’t look great either. Jones on the other hand has put up back to back weeks of solid play.

In week three, Jones received the most carries (6) of any Green Bay running back, and made the most of those carries, gaining 43 yards. He also had a solid outing in week two, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and catching a touchdown pass. His recent play has to be encouraging, considering Green Bay’s recent lack of success at the running back position behind Montgomery. Jones has been the best of Green Bay’s three rookie runners now for two straight weeks. It would be a surprise if he didn’t pass Williams on the depth chart as Montgomery’s primary backup going forward. That, of course, depends on how Jones performs in the coming weeks. For now, he’s an interesting prospect to keep an eye on.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
