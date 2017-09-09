Six teams on upset alert in NFL Week 1

NFL Week 1 already produced a major upset. Many survivor leagues nationwide were busted when the Kansas City Chiefs and their normally conservative passer, Alex Smith, annihilated the New England Patriots, 42-27, at Gillette Stadium thanks to an array of deep passes that produced huge plays for the visiting team.

It’s safe to say pretty much anything can happen this weekend as the next wave of games kick off. No team is 100 percent a sure bet to win, even if heavily favored. Opening-day jitters stand to play a factor. Some teams expected to come out ahead are missing key players due to suspension and injuries.

Plus, egos and over-confidence can cause a team’s best laid plans to crumble. Just ask quarterback Tom Brady how he is doing after getting schooled on Thursday.

With that, here are six NFL teams on upset alert heading into Week 1.

Note: Odds provided by Bovada

New York Jets upset Buffalo Bills (-8)

First off, hopefully this divisional game keeps fans awake. It is not surprising that this tilt heavily favors the Bills at home over a dysfunctional Jets squad. But the Bills, much like the Jets, rid themselves of several star players to plan for the future. Can running back LeSean McCoy carry the entire weight of the offense on his shoulders? We shudder to wonder how much backup Mike Tolbert can handle in relief. Will quarterback Tyrod Taylor stay healthy all game long? His preseason was anything but impressive.

Meanwhile, Josh McCown might just find ways to score points with wideouts Jeremy Kerley and Jermaine Kearse at his disposal. Robby Anderson is also a sneaky playmaker primed to see plenty of targets. Also keep this in mind. Running back Matt Forte scored three rushing touchdowns last year in Buffalo, and the Jets won.

Baltimore Ravens upset Cincinnati Bengals (-3)