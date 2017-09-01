Sports Twitter reacts to the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles

The sports social media world exploded Tuesday when the NFL’s owners made their final decision on what franchise would relocate and bring pro football back to Los Angeles.



Of course, there has been a mixed bag of reactions to the St. Louis Rams returning to L.A. While everyone from the average Joe to big-name celebrities have given their two cents, the reactions from those within the sports realm are some of the best out there.



Here’s just a sampling of what the sporting world posted to the Twitter timeline.



Eric Dickerson

The Hall of Famer played the longest stint of his professional football career with the L.A. Rams — a period in which he went to four Pro Bowls, was a four-time AP First-Team All-Pro and received multiple Rookie of the Year honors in 1983. With all those good memories from the previous L.A. Rams era, Dickerson was the perfect person to usher in the next generation.

Akeem Ayers

Yeah, this one is pretty much a gimme, because of course the Rams linebacker is stoked for the team to move to L.A. He's an L.A. native and spent his collegiate career there with the UCLA Bruins.

Coming Back Home To Play Football Professionally Where It All Started. Verbum Dei HS To UCLA Now Los Angeles Rams. #LARams — AKEEM AYERS (@Akeem_Ayers) January 13, 2016

Drew Bledsoe

The former New England Patriots starting quarterback — before some under-the-radar guy named Tom Brady took the job — is busier these days being a dad and running a successful wine business. But he took to Twitter Tuesday to comment on the Rams’ relocation to Southern California:

Now my kids won't look at me funny when I tell em I played against the LA Rams!! #LARams2016 — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) January 13, 2016

When a follower commented that the matchup must’ve been in a preseason game, Bledsoe replied: “Played them in pre-season. @JeromeBettis36 was in their backfield.”

Magic Johnson

The Lakers great had plenty to say on social media about his excitement that the Rams were returning to Los Angeles. He, similar to Bledsoe, shared a memory from the team’s stint in the City of Angels:

When the Rams were playing in Anaheim, I was a season ticket holder and got to watch @EricDickerson run behind Jackie Slater every Sunday! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 13, 2016

Johnson plans on renewing that season ticket-holder mentality, if not in a swankier manner. A subsequent tweet stated that he would be “calling up Rams owner Stan Kroenke to ask him if I can buy a suite in the new stadium!”

Ben Bishop

OK, so not everybody is happy that the Rams are relocating or happy with Kroenke for that matter. One of them is Tampa Bay Lightning starting goaltender Ben Bishop.



Following a 4-0 route in Colorado, the towering netminder threw some serious shade at the Avalanche and its play space, the Pepsi Center, which Kroenke just so happens to own:

Feels good to shutout Kroenke's hockey team the day he moves my childhood football team! Sad day for Rams fans!! — Ben Bishop (@Benbishop30) January 13, 2016

Speaking of sad St. Louis fans…

Chris Long

While the Rams defensive end expressed excitement for the move — he hails from Santa Monica, Calif. — Long also took time to issue some kind words to the fans of St. Louis:

Humbly, eternally gratefully: Thank you St. Louis. I'm sorry we fell short the past 8 years. You treated me like family anyways. I love yall — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 13, 2016

Isaac Bruce, Marshall Faulk & Kurt Warner

Rams fans also got love from former players, thanking them for their devotion.

Want to send a shout out to all the awesome @STLouisRams fans in the LOU... You made my time there extremely special & we'll never 4get You!

— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 13, 2016

Bill Simmons

The popular sports columnist could have written a short story composed solely of his tweets following Tuesday’s announcement. The most choice, however, was by far his comments on the culture created by football returning to L.A.

LA football fans are euphoric about seeing Jeff Fisher go 8-8 every year. Honking, high-fiving, public drinking, it's like Mardi Gras here. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 13, 2016

Interesting. An argument against the Oakland Raiders moving back to Los Angeles was that there was too much of an unsafe culture surrounding the team’s stay there. Simmons insisted in a subsequent tweet that he was “just teasing,” but it sounds as though there will be shenanigans in L.A. no matter what team was chosen to be there. This is particularly true if another team, like the San Diego Chargers, ends up moving in with them.

Le’Ron McClain

It can be difficult sifting through McClain’s tweets sometimes, what with all the #sweater mentions. But he was quite clear in his chirps about the Chargers potential move to L.A. to join the Rams.

LA Rams and the....... LA Chargers???? Yeah they are gonna join them... #Sweater — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) January 13, 2016

There were also a couple digs at the Chargers' fan base, saying that the fans didn't consistently attend games and that he believes that the potential move to a "better market" is a good thing.

Matt Leinart

Heck, this team relocation has players wanting to join the Rams! At least, that’s the case for former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, who hasn’t played in the league for three seasons but appears to think he’s what the Rams need to have a winning