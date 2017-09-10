Steelers have praise for DeShone Kizer's rookie debut

DeShone Kizer made his first career NFL start on Sunday and he seemed to leave a pretty good impression on at least one member of the Steelers defense.
After selecting Kizer in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft, the Browns named Kizer their starting quarterback following the team’s third preseason game. Not long after, Cleveland released Brock Osweiler, who they traded for earlier in the year.
The Browns lost their opening game of the season to the Steelers by a final score of 21-18, but Kizer showed promise. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 222 yards and threw a touchdown to Corey Coleman. Kizer also had a score on the ground. After the game, Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward liked what he saw from the rookie.
Steelers' DE Cam Heyward on Browns rookie QB DeShone Kizer: "He had some good moxie." Also called him "a pretty balanced kid."
— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 10, 2017
Cleveland has been looking for a franchise quarterback seemingly forever. They may have found one in DeShone Kizer. During the preseason, Browns quarterback coach David Lee had praise for Kizer. Now, we see it coming from the opposition. The search may be over for the Browns.
TEAMS: Cleveland Browns
The last time the Cleveland Browns had a Pro Bowl quarterback was 2007. In the nine years since, 17 different NFL players have made starts at the position. Can you name them?
Clue: Years active
Hint: None of them have been or are very good.
0/17
3:00
