Steelers have praise for DeShone Kizer's rookie debut

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Gordon Dixon  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Sep 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) throws a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium.  Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

DeShone Kizer made his first career NFL start on Sunday and he seemed to leave a pretty good impression on at least one member of the Steelers defense.

After selecting Kizer in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft, the Browns named Kizer their starting quarterback following the team’s third preseason game. Not long after, Cleveland released Brock Osweiler, who they traded for earlier in the year.

The Browns lost their opening game of the season to the Steelers by a final score of 21-18, but Kizer showed promise. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 222 yards and threw a touchdown to Corey Coleman. Kizer also had a score on the ground. After the game, Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward liked what he saw from the rookie.

Cleveland has been looking for a franchise quarterback seemingly forever. They may have found one in DeShone Kizer. During the preseason, Browns quarterback coach David Lee had praise for Kizer. Now, we see it coming from the opposition. The search may be over for the Browns.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every Browns QB since their last Pro Bowler at the position
Updated January 17, 2017  |  Total tries: 14076  |  Average Score: 6.3 out of 17  (37%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The last time the Cleveland Browns had a Pro Bowl quarterback was 2007. In the nine years since, 17 different NFL players have made starts at the position. Can you name them?

Clue: Years active

Hint: None of them have been or are very good.

Score:
0/17
Time:
3:00
2008
Bruce Gradkowski
2008
Ken Dorsey
2008-2009
Brady Quinn
2008-2009
Derek Anderson
2010-2011
Seneca Wallace
2010
Jake Delhomme
2010-2011
Colt McCoy
2012
Thad Lewis
2012-2013
Brandon Weeden
2013-2014
Brian Hoyer
2013
Jason Campbell
2014
Connor Shaw
2014-2015
Johnny Manziel
2015-2016
Josh McCown
2015
Austin Davis
2016
Robert Griffin III
2016
Cody Kessler
