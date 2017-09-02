Steelers reportedly have interest in TJ Ward

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports | By Grey Papke | Last updated 9/2/17
Aug 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) on the sidelines in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
It sounds like it won’t be long before safety T.J. Ward finds new employment.
Ward, who was released by the Denver Broncos on Saturday, has reportedly drawn interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Troy Renck of Denver7.
#Steelers could be landing spot for @BossWard43. Hearing could be some interest there. He will land on his feet.
— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 2, 2017
If true, it’s another statement of intent from the Steelers, who have really been beefing up their secondary in the last week. Pittsburgh is probably just one of the teams interested in Ward, who is a three-time Pro Bowler who was very popular in the Denver locker room.
