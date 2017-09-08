Stephen Jones: We would take Dak Prescott over Ezekiel Elliott in hindsight

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) on the bench during the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium.  Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys picked two rookie rock stars in 2016. One, obviously, was running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was a slam-dunk first-round prospect. Then the Cowboys chose quarterback Dak Prescott in Round 4. The young quarterback has turned out to be an absolute gem, on and off the field. He started all 16 games, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and the top seed in the NFC.

Looking back in hindsight at the picks, executive vice president Stephen Jones revealed the team would draft Prescott No. 4 overall instead of Zeke if they had to do it all over again.

“Are you kidding me,” Jones said incredulously, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of The Star Telegram. “To get a guy of this caliber, if you knew Dak would be Dak he would be picked at the top of the draft. We would have picked him with the fourth pick. I love Zeke, but based on his performance last year, I can’t imagine Dak wouldn’t have been the first pick in the draft. Obviously, good fortune smiled upon us. He’s done nothing but get better from the day he walked in the door.”

It is hard to live life with a “would-have, should-have” frame of mind. The bottom line is the Cowboys scored huge with both picks and would have missed out on a dynamic running back if they had good reason to select Prescott fourth overall. That said, top quarterbacks are valued so much higher than running backs because of their ability to tilt the scales in favor of their teams.

For now, the Cowboys are enjoying the security of what Prescott brings to the table. He is already evolving into a natural leader, and it is hard to believe he would have a bone to pick with anyone.

On the opposite side, the Cowboys must deal with their firecracker running back, who is already gaining negative attention in some frustrating ways, though he did have his restraining order granted today.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
