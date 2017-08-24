Stevie Johnson volunteers to return to the Bills

The shake-up in Buffalo first saw former No. 1 receiver Sammy Watkins get traded to the Los Angeles Rams. At the same time, the Bills acquired Jordan Matthews from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the trades, veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin abruptly announced his retirement from the league. This was only 13 days after he signed with the Bills.

Whew. No wonder Johnson is offering his services. Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Bills in 2008. He played in Buffalo through 2013, tallying 3,832 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.

Johnson then spent a couple of quieter seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers in 2014-15.

The 33-year-old receiver did not play anywhere in 2016.

Will Buffalo take Johnson up on his offer? Likely not. But we never know. For now, Matthews and rookie Zay Jones are listed as the team’s starting receivers.