Stevie Johnson volunteers to return to the Bills

The Buffalo Bills have had a flurry of action at the wide receiver position over the past couple of weeks. So, former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson has volunteered his services.
Johnson’s tweet comes in response to head coach Sean McDermott telling reporters it is the “next man up” when it comes to the thinned-out wide receiver position.
🙋🏿♂️... ... ... ... ... https://t.co/8JAykxEaQm— Stevie Johnson (@StevieJohnson13) August 24, 2017
The shake-up in Buffalo first saw former No. 1 receiver Sammy Watkins get traded to the Los Angeles Rams. At the same time, the Bills acquired Jordan Matthews from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Following the trades, veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin abruptly announced his retirement from the league. This was only 13 days after he signed with the Bills.
Whew. No wonder Johnson is offering his services. Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Bills in 2008. He played in Buffalo through 2013, tallying 3,832 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.
Johnson then spent a couple of quieter seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers in 2014-15.
The 33-year-old receiver did not play anywhere in 2016.
Will Buffalo take Johnson up on his offer? Likely not. But we never know. For now, Matthews and rookie Zay Jones are listed as the team’s starting receivers.
|
|
Bills News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.