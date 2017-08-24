Stevie Johnson volunteers to return to the Bills

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/24/17

Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson indicated he'd be interested in a reunion. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have had a flurry of action at the wide receiver position over the past couple of weeks. So, former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson has volunteered his services.

Johnson’s tweet comes in response to head coach Sean McDermott telling reporters it is the “next man up” when it comes to the thinned-out wide receiver position.

The shake-up in Buffalo first saw former No. 1 receiver Sammy Watkins get traded to the Los Angeles Rams. At the same time, the Bills acquired Jordan Matthews from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the trades, veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin abruptly announced his retirement from the league. This was only 13 days after he signed with the Bills.

Whew. No wonder Johnson is offering his services. Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Bills in 2008. He played in Buffalo through 2013, tallying 3,832 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.

Johnson then spent a couple of quieter seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers in 2014-15.

The 33-year-old receiver did not play anywhere in 2016.

Will Buffalo take Johnson up on his offer? Likely not. But we never know. For now, Matthews and rookie Zay Jones are listed as the team’s starting receivers.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 Championship Preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

The 20 biggest storylines heading into the 2017 NFL season

Coming through in the clutch takes on new meaning for Derek Jeter in Miami

The 'When the Doctor took the Big Apple by storm' quiz

BIG3 Referee Hotline: Calls routed from 1-900-MIX-A-LOT

The Indians are on a mission to make you pay attention whether you want to or not

