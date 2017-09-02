Takeaways from the fourth New Orleans Saints preseason game

After going 2-2 in the preseason, the Saints know that they need to make tough decisions in regards to roster cuts. There were many Saints players that had shining moments in the preseason, but unfortunately, there won’t be enough room for everybody to make the team. Thirty-seven players would need to be cut by tomorrow afternoon in order for the Saints to meet the required 53-man roster. For those who are familiar with “Hard Knocks,” cut days are just as much as a difficult process for the head coach as it is for the player.

Last night’s 14-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens definitely served as a make-or-break point for players that were still in jeopardy of making the final roster. The final five minutes of the Ravens game didn’t do much justice to those players, and the multiple dropped passes during that time period definitely hurt kicker Will Lutz’s chances of making a more manageable game-winning field goal. Lutz, who is normally very good at long-range kicks, missed the 59-yard field goal by just a few inches. The preseason loss to the Ravens definitely isn’t a big deal for Saints fans, but in regards to the players, it was their final chance to show what they were made of.

Here are a couple of takeaways from the Saints after their fourth preseason game:

There is a possibility of the Saints having two quarterbacks on their roster once again.

That was the case last season when Drew Brees and Luke McCown were the only two quarterbacks on the roster. In the case of the Saints, a third quarterback is rarely needed. Brees has started all but two games since he arrived in New Orleans in 2006.

What were the two games he missed? The first game was against the Carolina Panthers at the end of the 2009 season, where the Saints had already clinched the NFC South title. The second game was also against the Panthers in 2015, and Brees’ bruised rotator cuff was the reason why he was kept out of the action.

Neither Garrett Grayson or Ryan Nassib impressed the Saints coaches as much this preseason. Nassib did okay in the game against the Cleveland Browns and has looked more comfortable in the system than Grayson, but his play has declined as the rest of the preseason rolled on. Chase Daniel didn’t look too hot in the Ravens game, either, but considering his track record with the Saints, he should be good to stay.

General manager Mickey Loomis may also be on the hot seat with head coach Sean Payton this season.

As Loomis continues to find the missing pieces of the final roster, let’s look into his last few years as general manager. These years have been hit-or-miss, from the blockbuster trades of Jimmy Graham and Brandin Cooks to the signing of penalty machine Brandon Browner to the draftings of star players Cameron Jordan and Michael Thomas.

The Saints currently have a solid rookie class and former league MVP Adrian Peterson. If the Saints are healthier this season learn how to win more football games, then they are in good shape. Loomis providing that extra depth and versatility to his roster will definitely be a major boost, and that boost can help the Saints contend for the playoffs once again. But if the Saints are undisciplined and Loomis doesn’t do much to help them get back on track, then the dreaded 7-9 record may be bound to rear its ugly head.

Hopefully that isn’t the case for the regular season. The Saints can still contend for the NFC South title, and the fact that they finished losing records over the last three years should definitely serve as extra motivation to play better. Their season opener against the Vikings should be a fun one.