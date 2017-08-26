Takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game three

The Philadelphia Eagles played their third preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday after spending the past few days doing a joint practice with them. The Eagles came away with a 38-31 victory in a game that was all over the place. Both the offense, especially when Carson Wentz and the starters were out on the field, and the defense made big plays throughout the game. The third preseason game is often said to be the one that looks closest to a regular season game, so the performances of players last night could be an indicator of how well they’ll play once September rolls around.

Wentz looks spectacular once again

Wentz was on the field of four series and went 6-10 for 129 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. All in all Wentz has had a spectacular preseason, and it looks like he starting to create some good chemistry with the players around him. On the first series he hit his new receiver Torrey Smith for a 50 yard touchdown. Smith beat Byron Maxwell for the score on the play, something Eagles fans are all to familiar seeing, but thats besides the point. Last season Wentz had some difficulty making accurate throws down the field so its good to see him connecting on a deep pass with a new receiver early on. Wentz did throw an interception on his third series, his first of the preseason, but also led a scoring drive on his final series. On that series, he hit the other new Eagles receiver, Alshon Jeffery twice, first for 20 yards deep over the middle, and then for a 15 yard touchdown on a play where Jeffrey found an open spot in the zone and Wentz fit a nice accurate throw to him. Wentz overall has looked incredibly good going into season two, his decision-making is good, he is making good accurate reads and throws, and he is as elusive as ever. Hopefully, this carries over into the regular season.

The turnovers (on both sides)

Even by preseason standards, seven combined turnovers in a game is quite messy. The Eagles forced four from the Dolphins, including a strip sack from Vinny Curry on the first Dolphins drive of the game which set the Eagles up at mid field. Jaylen Watkins, who is fighting for a spot at the starting cornerback position, had a nice interception in the end zone and returned it to near midfield. Mychal Kendricks had a nice pick-six before halftime, and is playing like in he did in 2013; all over the field making tackles and having a big impact on the game. Linebacker Don Cherry even chipped in with an interception in the beginning of the fourth as well. On the other side, Wentz threw his first interception of the year, and Matt McGloin threw another one as well. McGloin has thrown some interceptions, all though it shouldn’t be too much of a concern since he won’t play much this year, but the Eagles did have a fumbling issue last year, especially with their running backs, so they’ll need to cut down on those entering the season.

Corey Clement deserves a shot

Clement ran nine times for 42 yards last night including a touchdown, and has looked very impressive throughout training camp and the preseason. Clement was signed as an undrafted free agent, and eve though there is a plethora of running backs on the Eagles roster, from young talents like Wendell Smallwood and Donnell Pumphrey to proven veterans such as Darren Sproles and LeGarrette Blount. However, Sproles already stated that he is retiring after this upcoming season and Blount is only signed to a one year deal. The Eagles probably haven’t envisioned Smallwood as their future number one back when they drafted him, and although Clement wasn’t drafted, he’s shown that he has some potential. He runs low and hard, going through players instead of around them, like a LeGarrette Blount. It would be nice to see the Eagles keep him around in some capacity, because Clement has the potential to do big things down the road.

The Eagles have once more preseason game coming up next week against the New York Jets. Overall both the first string offense and defense has looked good and Carson Wentz almost looks like he is entering his fifth year in he league. The secondary could improve a bit but the fact that the Eagles defense is forcing plenty of turnovers is comforting. In 2015 the Eagles were 3-1 in the preseason and averaged over 30 points a game and we all remember how the regular season turned out. But hopefully the Eagles can carry their preseason successes into the regular season.