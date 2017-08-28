Takeaways from the third New Orleans Saints preseason game

The Saints had a dominant 13-0 victory over the Houston Texans in their first game back in the Superdome. And just like their last preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Saints defense once again came through in the clutch.

So far, the Saints defense has allowed a total of 27 points during this preseason. Aside from Ryan Nassib‘s pick-six against the Chargers, the Saints defense has not allowed an offensive touchdown in eight quarters.

Many of the Saints’ starters also saw some action against the Texans. Drew Brees still looked solid in the first two quarters of the game as he completed 11 of his 15 passes for 76 yards. Adrian Peterson also made his preseason debut in black in gold by carrying the ball six times for 15 yards. While a 2.5 yard per carry performance is normally rare for Peterson, it should increase once the regular season rolls around.

Here are a couple of takeaways from the Saints after their third preseason game:

It would definitely be wise to rest the starters for the final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

There have been a string of players that have suffered devastating injuries in the preseason so far. Just a few days ago, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL in a game against the Detroit Lions. Fans of the New York Giants are also fearing that Odell Beckham Jr. could miss the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys after spraining his ankle in the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

For the Saints, having Brees, Peterson, Mark Ingram and Cameron Jordan resting during the Ravens game will definitely be more than a good thing. It’s more than likely that head coach Sean Payton will make the right choice of resting his starters, considering the fact that most of them did not play in the first two preseason games.

And if the Saints decide to have a third quarterback on their final roster, the Ravens game will be the perfect opportunity to find out whether Nassib or Garrett Grayson will be the guy to fill that spot. The third-string quarterback race between Nassib and Grayson has been close, but this race will come to an end come Thursday night.

Rookie running back Darius Victor is now a dark horse candidate make the final roster.

Victor’s first NFL touchdown came against the Texans on a three-yard run down the middle. Even though he lost a fumble toward the end of that game, Victor is still determined to learn from his mistakes and use those mistakes as learning tools to play better in the future.

But what Victor lacks in size (5-foot-7, 225 pounds), he makes up for in hard-running ability. Victor is seen more of as a combination between Darren Sproles and Maurice Jones-Drew. Sproles may be a more shiftier runner than Victor, but Sproles and Victor both possess the talent of being quick on their feet. Victor can also run over people like Jones-Drew, and that will definitely play a major factor of Victor making the final roster.

Pro Football Focus also ranked the Saints as the seventh-best backfield heading into the 2017 season. Victor’s addition to final roster could definitely add even more versatility to an already-talented position group.

The Ravens-Saints game is also in the Superdome, and it will air at 7:00 p.m. CST.