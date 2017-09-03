Taking a look at the New England Patriots newest receiver

What Phillip Dorsett brings to the Patriots is more depth at the receiver position, allowing them to continue to limit the reps for Danny Amendola, as well as a return man that can split time with Amendola as well. Dorsett never panned out the way the Colts had hoped, but the Colts coaching staff is not the Patriots coaching staff, by any stretch of the imagination. Not to mention, the Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, is known for bringing the best out of his receivers, no matter who they are.

When Dorsett was drafted, he was expected to be a player that made an impact on a team that needed him to step up. Now, he is on a team where all he has to do is just “do his job”. What this means is he is not going to be expected to do more than what he can do. He does not need to carry the team on offense because he is going to be second, or third, fiddle to Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan.

One thing that stands out about Dorsett is that he can line up anywhere on the field, something Belichick took into consideration now that Julian Edelman is out for the season. When Dorsett was productive on the Colts, he flashed signs of greatness. Now that he is on an offense led by Brady, that greatness is going to be shown on a more regular basis. Look for Dorsett to line up in the slot mostly though since he has the speed to cause the defense to keep an eye on the middle of the field. Once Dorsett is comfortable with the playbook and has built a rapport with Brady, the Patriots receiving core will be almost as good as when the preseason began.

It is going to be exciting watching Dorsett thrive on a team known for bringing the best out of its players. It would not be surprising, if after this season, the Patriots chose to pick up his fifth year option. It will take time for Dorsett to adjust, but like his former, now current, teammate Dwayne Allen, he will find his groove and make things work in New England. It would be uncharacteristic of the Patriots to trade a player like Brissett for someone they did not think would give them a better return; and have that return fail.