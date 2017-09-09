Talented Raiders won't live up to Super Bowl hype

The 2016 Oakland Raiders were on the brink of Super Bowl contention. If not for a late-season injury to quarterback Derek Carr, they may have challenged the Patriots in the AFC.

Coming into this season, there are real expectations in Oakland for the first time since 2003. A parade down Broadway at 11th Street prior to the team’s impending move to Las Vegas after the 2019 season (probably) seems realistic after last year.

However, that parade won’t happen in 2017.

In fact, if anything the Raiders are set for some regression. This is still a playoff team, but a Lombardi Trophy shouldn’t be the expectation. It’s just not realistic.

Carr is one of the biggest reasons to expect setbacks for Oakland this year. He broke out as a star with an MVP-caliber 2016, throwing for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions before an injury in Week 16. That last number — six interceptions — is worth exploring. While Carr’s stardom is no longer debatable, such a low interception total had more to do with luck than anything else. According to Cian Fahey’s charting, he threw a less impressive 24 interceptable passes last season. In fact, Carr’s accuracy could use some improvement; he was on the mark just 70.94 percent of the time, ranking 25th in the league per Fahey.

The other big factor for regression is Oakland’s record in close games. Though they went 12-4, the Raiders had 8.8 pythagorean wins and 8.9 estimated wins, per Football Outsiders. Not many of those 12 wins were of the dominant, blowout variety you might expect from a Super Bowl contender. Many hinged on just a couple plays that could have gone either way, and it’s rare to see a team get lucky so often in two straight years.

That’s not to pour cold water on this team. Carr may have gotten lucky with interceptions, but he still finished top-10 among quarterbacks in both DYAR and DVOA. Let’s be clear, the 26-year old is a franchise quarterback. It’s just that his decision-making needs more refinement than you might think.

Carr benefitted from his receiving corps last season and will this year as well. Amari Cooper is entering his third year in the league and looks like a bona-fide star. In 2016, Cooper had 83 receptions for 1,153 yards on a 63 percent catch rate. He also finished 13th among receivers with 231 DYAR. Across from Cooper on the outside, Michael Crabtree has enjoyed a resurgence in Oakland. He went for over 1,000 yards for the first time since 2012 last season and finished 18th among wideouts in DYAR.