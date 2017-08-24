The 10 most annoying personalities in the NFL

The NFL is on a break from official team activities. But that doesn’t mean we’re taking a break.

With this down time, we are focusing on some NFL personalities who have annoyed the general public on more than one occasion.

Some players just have the knack for getting under people’s skin with boisterous remarks. Others like to toot their own horn while pointing at the downfall of their less fortunate peers — a couple popular cornerbacks spring to mind, in particular.

In other cases, NFL owners have made some fans and perhaps even their own players want to run for the hills at times.

Without further ado, the following 10 people comprise our list of most annoying in the NFL.

1. Colin Kaepernick, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

We won’t talk a lot of politics here, but Kap caused a commotion when he started protesting the national anthem. He also admitted he did not vote in this past presidential election, rubbing many the wrong way.

Prior to all that, somebody captured Kaepernick in practice last August sporting socks with pigs wearing cop hats. If that was not being blatantly crossing a lot of lines, than what is?

Then, there was from back in 2013.