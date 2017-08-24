The 10 most annoying personalities in the NFL

The NFL is on a break from official team activities. But that doesn’t mean we’re taking a break.
With this down time, we are focusing on some NFL personalities who have annoyed the general public on more than one occasion.
Some players just have the knack for getting under people’s skin with boisterous remarks. Others like to toot their own horn while pointing at the downfall of their less fortunate peers — a couple popular cornerbacks spring to mind, in particular.
In other cases, NFL owners have made some fans and perhaps even their own players want to run for the hills at times.
Without further ado, the following 10 people comprise our list of most annoying in the NFL.
1. Colin Kaepernick, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
We won’t talk a lot of politics here, but Kap caused a commotion when he started protesting the national anthem. He also admitted he did not vote in this past presidential election, rubbing many the wrong way.
Prior to all that, somebody captured Kaepernick in practice last August sporting socks with pigs wearing cop hats. If that was not being blatantly crossing a lot of lines, than what is?
Then, there was from back in 2013.
Colin Kaepernick got caught wearing a Dolphins hat. His response? Haters gonna hate. pic.twitter.com/djDE7vNpkt
— SportsNation (@SportsNation) July 8, 2013
Where do his loyalties lie?
At this point, Kap is one of the quarterbacks we are tracking to see where, if not with the 49ers, he lands in 2017.
2. The Bennett brothers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots
Super Bowl champion tight end Martellus Bennett and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (also a champion) have been big personalities in the league for eight and nine years, respectively. Neither brother is ever shy to speak his mind.
Many fans enjoy engaging with them on social media because they typically respond without much of a filter.
But there are many out there who are not so amused.
Michael Bennett Called Gurley "average"? Salty McSalterson, Accept your L, give props and keep it moving. Jeez those Bennett's are annoying.
— ✭ H ✭ (@bigH_88) December 28, 2015
When they are not harping on another NFL athlete, they have never been shy complaining about contract situations.
“It is never-ending,” Michael Bennett said last summer. “Especially when people are getting new contracts every day. You sit there and you’re like, ‘Damn, really?’ I’m just to the point where it’s kind of like, if you don’t think I’m valuable, then just get rid of me.”
More recently, Martellus just tweeted this little beef after he took a shot at a report suggesting he wants more than Rob Gronkowski (more on that here).
And stop @'ing me about taking less money. You take less money and your job? All of you take a pay cut hahaha.
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017
He does make a point. Nobody is going to accept making less money at their current job. But still, Martellus earns some pretty big bucks compared to the rest of us.
The Patriots tight end is slated to hit free agency.
Both brothers are likely to keep dishing it out on social media. While we are happy to say say there is plenty of positive material being shared, the fact is these guys just rub many people the wrong way.
3. LeSean McCoy, running back, Buffalo Bills
Every now and then McCoy comes out of the woodwork, and feathers are usually ruffled when he does.
Most recently, he called out Pro Football Focus and said they are a “bunch of nerds.” He was salty about being omitted from their “Top 101 players from the 2016 NFL Season” list and obviously didn’t appreciate the way that PFF graded him.
McCoy has also claimed to be the best back in the league. Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson might want to put their two cents worth in here.
Seemingly happy in Buffalo now, McCoy was not too thrilled at first. Following a surprising trade to the Bills, McCoy alleged his former Philadelphia Eagles head coach, Chip Kelly, had racist intentions.
“You see how fast he got rid of all the good players. Especially all the good black players. He got rid of them the fastest. That’s the truth.”
The final thing we will touch on with McCoy is how he tried to pull off having a creepy “women only” party. He, of course, was going to be the only dude at this suspect shindig.
McCoy was quick to receive a ton of flak that caused him to cancel the event. Thank goodness.
4. Dean Spanos, owner, Los Angeles Chargers
Most NFL fans likely couldn’t care less about the Chargers’ move from San Diego to Los Angeles. But Spanos’ abrupt announcement of the team’s move annoyed hundreds of thousands of fans in Southern California.
Making matters worse, the folks designing the team’s new logo botched the job on more than one occasion, and it was ultimately unceremoniously retired in the end.
The logo debacle was bad enough, but some fans actually burned their jerseys and team memorabilia. Others took their anger out directly on Spanos with creations such as this.
For those going to #CelebrateSD I will be selling Dean Spanos voodoo dolls at park at the park pic.twitter.com/sQCxpZyuHj
— J Sulli (@JsulliSullivan) February 11, 2017
It is going to be a long season for the Chargers, who likely lost a good share of their fan base.
5. Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver, New York Giants
Beckham is passionate about the sport he plays and wears his emotions on his sleeve. He is a fantastic, physically gifted athlete and a tremendous asset to the Giants when he is on his best behavior.
On the other hand, he can be downright annoying when his emotions get the best of him. OBJ has been known to lose his cool after a bit of physical antagonizing. So much so, he has been referred to by opposing defenders as a “prima donna” for his diva-like behavior.
Beckham has also been fined and suspended for punching and taunting opposing defenders.
Another more recent temper tantrum occurred when Beckham tried to destroy a kicking net, which ended up knocking him in the head (watch here). He was frustrated with Eli Manning for throwing an interception. But hey, at least OBJ made it up by proposing to another kicking net the following game after scoring a touchdown.
His bad behavior continued during the playoffs when he (somehow) caused a wall at Lambeau Field to end up with a fist-sized hole in it.
Beckham’s antics are likely to continue if he can’t keep his cool. But, at least he gives it his all every single game.
6. Richard Sherman, cornerback, Seattle Seahawks
Sherman is not only one of the best corners in the league, he is also well educated and highly outspoken. The first person to tell us this is, of course, Sherman himself.
Sherman has proclaimed he is the best corner in the league.
“I’m the best corner in the game. When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that is the result you are going to get. Don’t you ever talk about me,” Sherman shouted, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.”
Okay, then. Sherman’s words were part of a 2014 conference finals rant. Sherman made a game-winning play when he tipped a ball that wound up being intercepted off the hands of former San Francisco 49ers receiver, Michael Crabtree.
Sherman can be harsh, and the things he says can sting. There was also an incident involving Pierre Garcon after the Seahawks beat Washington in 2014.
“Pierre doesn’t matter in this league,” Sherman said, (h/t Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports). When asked to elaborate on his comments, Sherman replied, “I mean exactly what I said.”
We could probably find enough material on Sherman to last for days. He is a brilliant athlete and his accomplishments should speak for themselves. Sadly, he has an annoying way of making sure everybody knows.
7. Jerry Jones, owner, Dallas Cowboys
Whether Jones’ team is winning or losing, he rakes in huge cash as the owner of the most valuable sports’ franchise in the world, per Forbes. He probably uses $100 bills to jot down notes.
While the cash is rolling in, fans are growing a tad weary of hearing Jones’ ramblings. They want more winning and less talk. Fans are also sick of the owner box footage.
Jerry Jones is the most annoying owner in the NFL. Like this dude admitted that is he constantly talking because he likes drama. Sit down.
— Solange's Bath Water (@pcketrcket) December 22, 2016
Dear @NBCSports, when you show the Dallas game Thursday, can you PLEASE limit the Jerry Jones Press Box coverage? It's annoying.
— Jamal (@jamal_j_wash) November 28, 2016
Nobody really wants or needs to see this.
@WillieGeist fav moment from Dallas game tonite was awkward chris christy/Jerry Jones celebration hug. pic.twitter.com/lDGvYoNesX
— faiththeactor (@Faith_Murphy) January 5, 2015
How many times during a Cleveland Browns game do the cameras pan up to the owner’s box? We can’t recall, and honestly, who would want to?
At least Jones’ Cowboys had a pretty tremendous season in 2016 until it ended with a devastating playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.
8. Josh Norman, cornerback, Washington Redskins
Sherman is not the only cornerback rubbing lots of folks the wrong way. Norman also owns a portion of that niche market.
After a big final season with the Carolina Panthers, the team let him walk under curious circumstances. Washington soon offered Norman a gigantic deal, making him the highest-paid player at his position.
Now if only he would just do his job and remain humble. But sadly, Norman cannot.
He flew off the handle when he found out he was going to be randomly drug tested after his team lost to Dallas this past season. He reportedly screamed at his trainer and provided this public rant.
“Life. And how I feel [about] having this drug test right after the game. I don’t understand it, I really don’t … I don’t have anything left in the tank, yet they do this drug testing. It’s crazy. I don’t understand it.”
Being drug tested is part of the playing in this league. The NFL was just exercising its legal right to perform random drug tests.
The young corner also was fined for trash-talking one of the league’s referees during this past season’s London game.
Norman is good at what he does, but his mouth is going to continually getting him into trouble if he keeps spouting off without a filter.
9. Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots
Brady is one of the best there is and ever was. He has a huge fan following. Because he is so darn good and seemingly ageless, the Future Hall of Fame quarterback is now a five-time Super Bowl champion.
This is all fine and dandy for devoted Patriots fans and its organization.
Brady’s excellence isn’t as peachy keen for the rest of the teams in the AFC East, however.
They wake up each day during the season knowing they will likely need to outperform Brady and the Pats in order to advance into the playoffs. Brady said after his Super Bowl comeback victory he has no plans to retire in the recent future. This is horrible news for the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, not to mention their fans.
Then there’s the way Brady cries on the field when he doesn’t get his way or doesn’t get the calls he thinks he deserves. Nobody needs to see that.
Off the field, if you are not an avid Brady lover, you might be a hater. Brady certainly didn’t get hit with the ugly stick when he was born. His super-model wife is gorgeous. The young Brady children are adorable, as is his dog, Scooby. And, who knows what he does with all of his financial wealth? The exotic vacation photos the couple post on social media look exquisite.
Then, there’s the mansion, which Brady can get a bit ridiculous about. In a nutshell, Brady kind of had a fit about the cost and color of a pool cover and why he needed a different one for both the summer and winter.
We will just stop right here and move along before somebody throws up.
10. Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner
Alright, Patriots Nation and Goodell trolls, these rants are for you.
For starters, some are of the opinion that Goodell’s suspension rulings don’t always fit the crime. A fine example was when former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice initially received a four-game suspension for a domestic violence incident. Brady received the same punishment for allegedly being involved in “Deflategate.”
Rice later paid the piper, and Goodell finally admitted he made a mistake.
And, we all know where Brady wound up, spending his first four games of 2016 away from the Pats.
Just check in with Brady’s tight end Rob Gronkowski to see what he says fans might do if Goodell stepped foot onto Gillette Stadium.
“I’m telling you, they might just carry out Roger themselves,” Gronk said via ESPN. “They couldn’t even get to the stadium in Foxboro if he landed in Boston.”
In addition to his suspension rulings, there is the party-pooper aspect of Goodell that fans just don’t get.
What is wrong with a player showing off his dance moves to the extreme after making a touchdown? Or what about guys who want to wear a cool pair of custom cleats? Is this really hurting anybody?
So annoying that they'd fine @Nukdabomb for those cleats. Has Goodell seen the NBA, they have all kinds of shoes they allow. Comical.
— #MichaelDelahoussaye (@MiiiiikeD) September 16, 2016
It is what it is. The fines will continue to be doled out. The ridiculous suspension rulings are also likely to continue.
Thankfully, there is always the wonderful world of social media for all who feel inclined to freely speak their mind about the Comish.
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.