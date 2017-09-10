Texans bench Tom Savage for Deshaun Watson after halftime

It didn’t take long for Bill O’Brien to make a major move.

The Houston Texans head coach benched Tom Savage after halftime on Sunday in favor of rookie Deshaun Watson.

The Texans were down 19-0 at the half to Jacksonville and accomplishing very little on offense. Savage was just 7/13 for 62 yards and was sacked six times.

Watson is more mobile and arguably just a much better quarterback overall despite being a rookie.

Now Houston will get a chance to see what the number 12 overall pick can do.