Texans reportedly hope to play season opener in Houston as scheduled

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 8/30/17

The Texans have some logistical matters to tend to in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As the city of Houston begins the arduous cleanup process after Hurricane Harvey, the NFL season looks poised to start on schedule.

Robert Klemko of the MMQB indicated Wednesday that the Texans seem to believe that they’ll be able to stage the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston as scheduled on Sept. 10.

Houston would have a week and a half of prep to see if they can manage it, though a decision would obviously have to be made beforehand. The good news is that the Astros are set to return Saturday, which means there is a very real chance the Texans could play as scheduled. However, unlike Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium is currently being used as a shelter, which obviously takes precedence and could pose a logistical issue.

TEAMS: Jacksonville JaguarsHouston Texans
