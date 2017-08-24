The 20 biggest storylines heading into the 2017 NFL season

We’re just weeks away from the NFL’s Opening Night, and there are myriad stories we’re going to want to pay attention to for the 2017 season. The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots look like they might be even better than their 2016 team. The Falcons have existential questions to figure out and a host of young, starting quarterbacks are all returning from injury. The league is still dealing with sociocultural issues stemming from Colin Kaepernick’s silent protests, and women are working their way onto NFL sidelines. Oh, and did we mention that touchdown dances are back? Well, touchdown dances are most definitely back. No matter who you’re rooting for in 2017, these are the stories any NFL fan is going to want to pay attention to this season.