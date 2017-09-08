The Detroit Lions secret weapon, Kenny Golladay

The number three spot is no bench role in today’s modern NFL, and even more so for the Lions offense. Expect the team to run most of their offense with three receiver sets, giving Golladay a multitude of chances to impress. Not to mention, if Tate and Jones struggle to hold on to the ball, expect Golladay to be the go to option for Stafford in high pressure situations. It’s rare for a rookie, let alone a third round pick, to be put in those situations, but the team trust him.

Golladay also brings certain factors the high paying receivers cannot bring to the table for the team. For starters, he measures at 6’4, a full five inches taller than Tate and two inches taller than Jones. Height, or the lack thereof, did not seem to hurt the Lions last season, but having it is never a terrible thing. They lost it when Calvin Johnson retired, and while tight ends like Eric Ebron bring height, they lack the speed and foot work Golladay features in his skill set. Golladay is a gift that can keep on giving for the Lions this season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has never favored one receiver over another, he tends to spread the ball around and attempt to get everyone involved. Jones, Tate, and Golladay will all get their opportunities and while the fans hope they all shine, expect Golladay to shine a little brighter. The season plays out over 17 weeks, and not all 16 games will be stellar for the man, but for a rookie he should be just fine this season.