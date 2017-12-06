The Evolution of the Saints’ tight end position

The tight end position for the Saints has produced immense success in recent history. The team fabricates TE’s as the “go-to” guys; Drew Brees is always able to depend on his TE to catch the ball cleanly. Brees’ trust shows through his perfectly placed passes. He throws the football high enough for his TE’s to catch it. Brees’ placement is one segment of the equation. The TE’s then have to prove their consistency in hand strength and focus.

The Saints have been blessed with monstrous tight ends. The past three have ranged from 6’5”-6’7” 250-265 lbs. They overpower any opposition.

Jeremy Shockey

The New York Giants drafted Shockey in 2002. He then made his way to New Orleans in 2008 just two years after the Saints acquired Sean Payton and Drew Brees. Shockey became a Saint toward the end of his career, and his veteran role became influential in the Super Bowl run in 2010.

Building up to the 2010 year, Shockey proved his dominance in 2009 averaging 12 yards per reception. His stats aren’t incredibly impressive, but his personality made him a fan favorite in New Orleans.

Jimmy Graham

Originally a basketball player at the University of Miami, Graham went on to enroll in graduate school at UM and played TE for one year.

He was the 95th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by New Orleans. He enjoyed career seasons with the Saints breaking several franchise records. In 2011, he became the first TE in Saints history to record more than 1,000 receiving yards in one season.

Graham has been the most reliable TE in Drew Brees’ career. No one believed a man at his size could administer his quickness. This allowed him to tie the Saints franchise record in most touchdowns in a season (2011). He shares this feat along with Marques Colston and Joe Horn, both wide receivers.

He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 where he continues his dominance. Graham still stands as one of the best TE’s in Saints history.

Coby Fleener