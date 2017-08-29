The five most important games for the Washington Redskins

2017 will be an interesting year for the Washington Redskins. There is a sense of optimism surrounding this team. Hope for a playoff spot exists. However, for these goals to come true, the Redskins will have to perform in the games I am going to discuss in this article.
Week 1 vs. Philadelphia
Getting off to a good start is of utmost importance in the NFL. The Washington Redskins will face a division opponent in the Eagles who may be improved this year. If the Redskins can win their first game, they would gain confidence for the rest of the season. In addition, this is the first opportunity the gauge the Redskins’ new look defense against star second-year quarterback Carson Wentz.
Week 3 vs. Oakland
By week three, Kirk Cousins should be acclimated to his new receivers and running backs such as Terrelle Pryor and Samaje Perine. If the Redskins offense can find success against a stellar Raiders defense, they could be in the argument for one of the top offenses in the NFC. The Raiders may be a super contender this year, so a Redskins win would turn heads around throughout the league.
Week 9 at Seattle
The Seahawks are a perennial playoff team, but the important part of this game is the fact that it’s played in Seattle. CenturyLink field is in the conversation for loudest stadiums every year. This game will be played in a playoff like atmosphere. If the Redskins can compete, it will give them great experience if they qualify for the playoffs.
Week 13 at Dallas
Because the Redskins are projected to be a team fighting for a playoff spot toward the end of the season, this game has the potential to be especially important. If the Redskins can steal a win against a team they are heavily favored against, it could go a long way to improving their playoff hopes.
Week 17 at New York (Giants)
The final game of the year for the Redskins comes against one of the top teams in the NFL and a division rival. For the Redskins to control their own destiny at the end of the season, they might need an upset to make the playoffs.
All these games are against potential playoff teams. A few wins against the top teams will not only go a long way in the standings, but for the confidence of the Redskins players as well.
