The five most important games for the Washington Redskins

2017 will be an interesting year for the Washington Redskins. There is a sense of optimism surrounding this team. Hope for a playoff spot exists. However, for these goals to come true, the Redskins will have to perform in the games I am going to discuss in this article.

Week 1 vs. Philadelphia

Getting off to a good start is of utmost importance in the NFL. The Washington Redskins will face a division opponent in the Eagles who may be improved this year. If the Redskins can win their first game, they would gain confidence for the rest of the season. In addition, this is the first opportunity the gauge the Redskins’ new look defense against star second-year quarterback Carson Wentz.

Week 3 vs. Oakland

By week three, Kirk Cousins should be acclimated to his new receivers and running backs such as Terrelle Pryor and Samaje Perine. If the Redskins offense can find success against a stellar Raiders defense, they could be in the argument for one of the top offenses in the NFC. The Raiders may be a super contender this year, so a Redskins win would turn heads around throughout the league.