The impact of Burfictâ€™s suspension for the Cincinnati Bengals

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Chris Nerone  |  Last updated 8/29/17

For the second consecutive year Vontaze Burfict will miss the Cincinnati Bengal’s regular season opener. Leaving his team in the increasingly familiar position of having to manage without him.

Burfict was handed a five game suspension by the NFL earlier this week. For a hit he made in a preseason game against Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. While the hit itself wasn’t as serious as it could’ve been, the league’s coming down hard. With the reasoning that this isn’t the first time Burfict’s been suspended. Had that not been the case Burfict might’ve only received a two or three game suspension.

The problem that stands in Burfict’s way here is his actions and reputation. Burfict’s grown the reputation on the field as a hothead. In a couple of ways this reputation is putting a target on his back. On one end, opposing teams have tried to exploit this as a way to gain yards through penalties. Another way is through the NFL, trying to use him as an example of what not to do.

The last couple of years have provided several examples to showcase the NFL’s discipline problems. From Ray Rice to Deflategate, the NFL’s shown it has no real idea of how to discipline players. The NFL punishes players bad actions on the field more harshly than they do for bad actions off it. Burfict’s case is another example of this, considering his teammate Adam Jones as one example. Jones will miss one game after being suspended for something that got him arrested.

At the same time the NFL wants to showcase how serious they take flagrant hits. That’s the understandable and even admirable part of this suspension. Even if the hit Burfict’s being suspended for didn’t result in Sherman getting injured. The NFL’s hoping that Vontaze and other players can learn a lesson here. Though the impact of this suspension wont just be felt by Burfict.

Burfict’s suspension leaves the Bengals defense in a bind going into Week 1. Considering the Bengals have been here before; One figures the Bengals should manage. Although it will be interesting to see how after trading Marquis Flowers today. Flowers was traded to the New England Patriots for a seventh-round draft pick next year. Flowers was second in the Bengals depth chart in Burfict’s linebacker position.

Ultimately, Vinny Rey will step in for Vontaze Burfict during his suspension.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

