The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The NFL season kicks off a week from this Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs travel up to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. The matchup pits the top two AFC seeds from 2016, but after this weekend, both the Pats and Chiefs will be going into 2017 without a top offensive weapon. 

On Friday night, Chiefs running back Spencer Ware tore his PCL against the Seahawks. Initially, the team believed Ware would be able to come back and play in 2017, but now it would appear that the fourth-year running back will be lost for the entire season. Ware compiled 1,368 total yards from scrimmage last season, good for 11th most in the NFL, so replacing him won't be easy for Andy Reid and company. With long-time Chief Jamaal Charles now on Denver's 53-man roster, Reid will now hand the keys to the ground game over to third-round rookie Kareem Hunt, alongside holdover Charcandrick West, and journeyman C.J. Spiller.

Meanwhile, the Pats will be without the services of Julian Edelman, who tore his ACL in a preseason game against the Lions. New England should be able to weather this loss (mind you, this is the same team that won 11 games with Matt Cassel under center), but Edelman had become Tom Brady's most frequent target, hauling in 98 catches for 1,106 yards last season. Sure, Bill Belichick will probably just do something unorthodox like take the team's backup long snapper, plug him into the slot and have him catch 50 balls this year, but even for a certified genius like Belichick, losing an all-purpose weapon like Edelman less than 10 days before their Thursday night opener does not make things any easier. 

Which brings us to today's quiz of the day. Edelman was the Pats' leading receiver and one of 25 players who tallied 1,000 or more receiving yards throughout the 2016 NFL season. How many of these 25 can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!

CLUE: YARDS / 2016 DIVISION

Note: Two tight ends made the top 25. 

QUIZ: Name every player with at least 1,000 receiving yards in 2016

Score:
0/25
Time:
6:00
1,448 / AFC S
T.Y. Hilton
1,409 / NFC S
Julio Jones
1,367 / NFC E
Odell Beckham
1,321 / NFC S
Mike Evans
1,284 / AFC N
Antonio Brown
1,257 / NFC N
Jordy Nelson
1,173 / NFC S
Brandin Cooks
1,153 / AFC W
Amari Cooper
1,137 / NFC S
Michael Thomas
1,136 / AFC E
Jarvis Landry
1,128 / NFC W
Doug Baldwin
1,125 / AFC W
Travis Kelce
1,106 / AFC E
Julian Edelman
1,083 / AFC W
Demaryius Thomas
1,077 / NFC S
Golden Tate
1,073 / NFC S
Greg Olsen
1,059 / AFC W
Tyrell Williams
1,041 / NFC E
Pierre Garcon
1,032 / AFC W
Emmanuel Sanders
1,023 / NFC W
Larry Fitzgerald
1,017 / AFC N
Mike Wallace
1,007 / AFC N
Terrelle Pryor
1,005 / NFC E
DeSean Jackson
1,003 / AFC W
Michael Crabtree
1,002 / NFC W
Kenny Britt
