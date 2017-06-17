The Miami Dolphins should fear the New England Patiorts

The Miami Dolphins never learn. Jarvis Landry , their star receiver, predicted the New England Patriots were going to be swept by the Dolphins this season; a laughable notion to say the least. Now, Ndamukong Suh has come out saying the Dolphins have never feared the Patriots; another notion that is complete ridiculous. All this does for the Patriots is give them more bulletin board material. In the past 16 meetings between the two, the Patriots have won 12 times, including sweeping them last season, with Tom Brady out for the first meeting. When a team that has been completely manhandled by another team and says they do not fear them, they are lying to themselves. There is no chance the Dolphins are not looking at weeks 12 and 14 and telling themselves they are not worried about playing the best team in the NFL.

This leads right into the next crucial part of the team, the coaching staff. Again, this one is a clear winner for the Patriots, as they are coming off their second Super Bowl in three years. They have retained both their offensive and defensive coordinators, and have the most decorated head coach in the salary cap era, Bill Belichick. The difference in coaching caliber is not quite as drastic as the quarterback situation, but it is still a large gap. Gase is an up and coming head coach, he will have a bright future in the NFL, but he is not someone the league tries to change the rules to beat. He is good, but he is not great.

Are the Dolphins a good team? Sure. They made the playoffs last season and accumulated 10 wins on the season, but are they on the same level to compete with the Patriots? No, not even close. Let’s take a good look at what the Dolphins have compared to what the Patriots have in terms of personnel starting with the most obvious difference, quarterback. The Patriots have the greatest quarterback of ALL TIME in Tom Brady . He missed four games and still set the NFL record for best touchdown to interception ratio last season with 28 touchdowns to just two interceptions. On the Dolphins side, they have Ryan Tannehill . He is an average quarterback, at best, who happened to get lucky last season by gaining quarterback guru, Adam Gase, as his head coach. Comparing Brady and Tannehill is like comparing gold and rust, clear advantage to the Patriots.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots are just flat out better. The offseason they had this year put them above the Dolphins in every single category. Before they traded for Brandin Cooks, it would be possible to give the Dolphins the edge because Landry is incredible, but Cooks is just as talented. The Dolphins also have Kenny Stills, Cooks former teammate, but he is not as good or reliable as Julian Edelman. And the Patriots have the leading receiver in yards per catch (17.9 yards per catch) in Chris Hogan. The tight ends are not even close, especially with the depth the Patriots have now with Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. The Patriots also edge out the Dolphins in the running back department since they just signed the league leader in yards per carry (5.6 yards per carry) in Mike Gillislee. He pairs with both Dion Lewis and James White, two spectacular passing backs that can also run well. Lastly, the offensive line for the Patriots is one of the best in the NFL and all the starters are returning from last season. On the offense, the advantage goes to the Patriots.

Comparing the defenses, the Dolphins are a little closer since they do have a better overall defensive line. Suh is the leader of that line, along with Mario Williams and Cameron Wake. That makes for a terrifyingly aggressive defensive line. But that is all the Dolphins have over the Patriots. The linebackers on the Patriots are better. Dont’a Hightower leads the group and just signed a four-year contract to stay with the Patriots through 2020. The defensive backs are probably the biggest difference between the two defenses. The Patriots have two number one caliber cornerbacks with Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore, as well as two incredible safeties with Devin McCourty and Philip Chung; Duron Harmon is another great safety that just resigned with the Patriots as well. The Defense is not quite as drastic of an advantage as the offense or coaching staffs, but the edge still goes to the Patriots.

All in all, the Patriots are just better. The Dolphins know it too. They would be lying to themselves if they thought they were on equal ground. Even the special teams are better for the Patriots with one of the best kickers in the league, Stephen Gostkowski, kicking for the Patriots. The Dolphins fear the Patriots, they just do not want to admit it. There is not a team in the NFL that wants to actually play the Patriots this season. The Patriots will sweep the Dolphins, and likely the rest of the AFC East as well.