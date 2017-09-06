The New England Patriots continue to be the NFLâ€™s Trade Kings

Having to let go of Brissett isn’t easy, especially after he had what the Colts referred to as “One of the greatest preseason performances by a quarterback in NFL history” in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants. Per Chris Carter of Fox Sports, “Now [Bill] Parcells believes this guy [Brissett] is a winner…He believes he is going to be a star in the NFL. And he’s been telling me this for a couple years.” These comments were relevant because Parcells has been recognized as a mentor to Bill Belichick in the early stages of his career. However, despite the glowing praise, Brissett’s value to the Patriots decreases because unlike last year, Tom Brady will be available to play at the start of the regular season, and they already have a very reliable backup in Jimmy Garoppolo.

And while the acquisition of Dorsett is the more notable move between the two, the Marsh trade is the more important one for the Patriots. The retirement of Rob Ninkovich, departures of Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard, release of Kony Early, and season-ending injury to Derek Rivers have left the Patriots with very little depth at the defensive end positions. And while Marsh hasn’t proven himself to be a major contributor as a pass-rusher during his tenure with the Seahawks (albeit due to limited playing time), he’s received a significant amount of praise from former teammates for his growth and strides as a player over the off-season.

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was quoted as saying, “This is a guy who has worked with me all this summer and to see his progression as a player, his conditioning, his work ethic and his mindset for the game this year, I think Cassius is going to be a guy who is very exciting and it is going to be a really great year.” The biggest attraction of Marsh for the Patriots is his versatility. He’s lined up as an edge-rusher, as well as an outside-linebacker throughout his NFL career, and there’s clear value for this kind of versatility in the Patriots’ defensive schemes.

The fact that both Dorsett and Marsh made contributions on special teams for their former teams is only a bonus. Belichick has always aimed to not only beat teams with offense and defense, but defeat teams through the specials teams phase of game as well. The Patriots have gained a lot of value/production through trades involving draft picks in ways that very few other teams would have been able to. While they still have areas to address (unfortunately, their pass-rushing is still a concern) before the season begins, they’ve shown that they won’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to improving their team. This kind of mentality has made them the Kings of NFL trades, and more generally, the Kings of the NFL.