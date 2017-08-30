The New York Giants lack depth at three key positions

The Giants do not have a backup quarterback that is reliable. None of their backup QBs have been able to lead a touchdown drive so far in preseason. All three backups have major holes in their games that prevent them from being serviceable players.

Josh Johnson looks scared in the pocket. I can’t really blame him because the Giants O-line can’t protect the quarterback, but so far he has been unable to look past the rush and find open receivers downfield. He has missed many open receivers and has stepped into several sacks. The Giants have not been able to move the ball at all when Johnson has been in at QB. The only positive thing to say about Johnson is that he hasn’t thrown an interception yet.

In three preseason games he is 11 for 20 with 104 yards. His numbers are inflated because of a 57-yard completion to Travis Rudolph in Saturday’s game. On the play, Rudolph made a jumping catch to take the ball away from a defender. Otherwise the pass may have been intercepted. On Johnson’s other 19 pass attempts, he is averaging less than three yards per attempt. He will be cut if he does not show the Giants coaching staff something in Thursday’s preseason finale at New England.

Geno Smith‘s weaknesses are the exact opposite of Johnson’s weaknesses. Smith, for the most part, has looked comfortable in the pocket and has completed over 60 percent of his passes through three preseason games. He has been able to string together some good plays and has moved the offense down the field multiple times. Unfortunately, he has thrown a few costly interceptions that have killed promising drives. Turnovers are especially costly in this QB competition because head coach Ben McAdoo always talks about “protecting the Duke.”

Davis Webb does not look ready to play in the NFL at this point. His play so far in the preseason is showing why the Giants want him to be the third quarterback this season. He has only completed half of his passes and has not been able to put together a good drive. Webb will benefit from spending a year on the bench and learning the offense.

None of the Giants’ backup QBs look like they could win an NFL regular season game. That is a problem because Eli Manning may take some hits due to poor offensive line play. The Giants may need to go to the waiver wire and find a backup quarterback there.

Offensive Line

The Giants’ offensive line is not very good, and has gotten worse every year since the Giants won the Super Bowl in the 2011-12 season. They don’t even have five starters that they can trust, which means they have no offensive line depth. This position group could hold back Big Blue’s offense and prevent them from having a successful season.

John Jerry, the team’s starting right guard over the past three seasons, has not looked good this preseason. On Saturday against the Jets, Jerry was knocked down by a Sheldon Richardson bull-rush. Richardson then hit Manning’s arm as he threw a pass, and as a result the pass was short and was intercepted. Jerry was replaced by backup interior lineman Brett Jones on the Giants next offensive series. The offense did much better with Jones in the game, and it appears that Jones has a decent chance of beating out Jerry and current backup D.J. Fluker for the starting right guard job.

If Jerry continues to struggle, the Giants may need to bench or cut him. If they do this, the Giants will be down another offensive lineman. They released guard Michael Bowie last week after he was charged with domestic assault. The team is running short on interior linemen, which is the part of the line that looked to be somewhat stable entering training camp.

Cornerback

The Giants have three reliable starting cornerbacks, but they do not have much at the position beyond that. Last year, the Giants backup corners were unable to come in and defend Packers receivers after Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was injured in the Giants’ playoff game in Green Bay. The Giants had a need at cornerback, but they were largely unable to address the need because they had little cap space after signing Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Marshall in free agency.

The Giants have Rodgers-Cromartie, Jenkins, and Apple playing in their nickel package on passing downs. DRC has been used as a safety at times in practice, which means that the team needs another cornerback to step up. Valentino Blake, who was expected to be the fifth CB, left the team last week and may not return this season. Fourth CB Michael Hunter is still in concussion protocol, and the Giants are running out of options at the position.

Donte Deayon returned an interception for a touchdown against the Jets and now looks to be in good shape for making the roster. The team added cornerback Tay Glover-Wright, who was waived by the Eagles a few days ago. The Giants have also added cornerback Daniel Gray, who was released by the Cardinals within the past week. The Giants are desperate to find a cornerback that they may need to play in the regular season opener at Dallas. They could sign a veteran like they did last year when they signed Leon Hall in August.

The lack of depth at the cornerback position is the biggest concern for the Giants right now because of the way the group was exposed by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense in the playoffs last year. If one of the Giants starting corners goes down the Giants will have to turn to one of several unproven players who have little NFL experience. Even with a dominant defensive line, the Giants secondary will not be able to hold up if a starter goes down.