The Packersâ€™ defensive victory serves as a playoff jump-start

It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win.
The Green Bay Packers came through on Sunday in their 17-9 victory at Lambeau Field over the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which unrelenting defensive pressure, anemic offensive production, and unreliable offensive line protection were defining factors at various points for both teams.
Perhaps none of these came as a surprise, at least for the Packers. The Seahawks are known for their elite defense, anchored by playmakers like free safety Earl Thomas III, linebacker Bobby Wagner, defensive end Michael Bennett, and cornerback Richard Sherman. Moving the chains is rarely easy against those guys, even when your quarterback is Aaron Rodgers.
However, Rodgers was pressured, hit, or on the ground for much of the game, especially during a cringeworthy first half in which Green Bay’s offensive line surrendered four sacks. The right side of the line was especially vulnerable: with Bryan Bulaga still recovering from a sprained ankle, Kyle Murphy was called on to start in place of the veteran right tackle. Murphy’s inexperience (he had never started a game before Sunday, and only played eight snaps as a rookie in 2016) was apparent, as he was repeatedly bested by Seattle’s pass rush. One play late in the first quarter saw Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril completely demolish Murphy, resulting in a sack on Rodgers.
The O-line wasn’t entirely to blame, however. Early in the first quarter, an (uncharacteristically) awful throw by Rodgers was intercepted by Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Nazair Jones, whose subsequent pick-six was negated by an illegal block in the back penalty committed by Avril.
That same play also resulted in Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane’s questionable ejection, purportedly for throwing a punch at Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. The ensuing scuffle between the two should have produced a pair of personal foul calls, but there simply wasn’t any sufficient evidence to warrant Lane’s ejection.
Nevertheless, Seattle was unable to capitalize on the interception—or any defensive stop, for that matter. Facing a Packers defense that controlled them throughout the afternoon, Seattle’s lifeless offense recorded just three first downs in the first half, and only briefly showcased a modicum of coordination when quarterback Russell Wilson led a commendable 74-yard drive right before the half that put them ahead of Green Bay 3-0.
Green Bay’s pass rush had their way with the train wreck of an offensive line fielded by Seattle, forcing Wilson to run for his life for the majority of the game. The Packers defense sacked Wilson three times, and harassed him far more than their Seattle counterparts harassed Rodgers. Wilson finished with a mediocre passing stat line: 14/27 for 158 yards, no touchdowns, and a lost fumble.
Even ignoring his abysmal protection, it’s not as if Wilson had much help. Tight end Jimmy Graham was completely shut down (three catches for eight yards), and more than half of wide receiver Doug Baldwin’s team-high 63 receiving yards were the result of a single deep throw on that aforementioned 74-yard drive.
With 40 yards on the ground, Wilson was also the team’s leading rusher. (The Seahawks combined for just 90 rushing yards.) So much for “Beast Mode 2.0” Eddie Lacy, who rushed for a pathetic three yards on five attempts against his former team on Sunday.
Though the Packers’ defensive dominance was a team effort, Mike Daniels was especially destructive. The sixth-year defensive tackle played lights out, recording 1.5 sacks, seven tackles (five of them solo), four QB hits, one tackle for loss, and forced a fumble from Russell Wilson that set up Ty Montgomery’s six-yard rushing touchdown. Arguably the most important play of the game, Daniels’ forced fumble did more than put the Packers on the board: it provided a crucial momentum shift, after which the Packers never trailed.
Daniels’ importance to the outcome of Sunday’s game cannot be understated. He utterly denied Seattle anything resembling a running game, and, alongside linebacker Nick Perry (1.5 sacks, three total tackles), terrorized Wilson inside the pocket.
These critical contributions by Green Bay’s defenders kept Wilson and company constantly sidelined, giving Rodgers and the rest of the offense plenty of time to figure things out. (The Packers possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes.) Despite a rough start which culminated in a scoreless first half for the Packers, Rodgers went on to carve up Seattle’s secondary, going 28/42 for 311 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson, who hauled in seven catches for 79 yards. Wide receiver Randall Cobb also had a strong outing, leading all receivers with 85 yards on nine catches.
Was it the 38-10 beatdown the Packers put on Seattle back in December? Of course not. Regardless, it may prove to be a far more valuable experience: Sunday’s win shows that Green Bay has the ability and depth to outlast a tough opponent, even in a grisly defensive slugfest. Given that the Seahawks are a perennial postseason presence, and next week’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons is looming on the horizon, perhaps it’s for the best that the Packers adopt that playoff mindset sooner rather than later.
