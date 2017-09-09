The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Redskins in week one

The regular season kicks off for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when they take the field against the Washington Redskins in Maryland. The Redskins have won five straight against the Eagles, but that might all change on Sunday. The second year quarterback and head coach duo in Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson now have a bunch of new weapons at their disposal and the Eagles revamped defense could provide some problems for Kirk Cousins‘ depleted offense. The Redskins beat the Eagles 27-20 in Washington last year but the score was not indicative of how much the Redskins dominated the Eagles. They outgained them by around 200 yards and the Eagles only touchdowns came on a pick six and a kick return touchdown. Lets take a look at the matchup this time around, and find out what to expect of the Eagles in their season opener.

When it comes to the Eagles offense, things are probably going to go much better this time around for Carson Wentz. The Redskins had one of the worst defenses in the league last year, giving up the fifth most yards per game in the league and 14th most points per game in the league. Wentz should have no trouble moving the ball against them this time, especially with offseason additions Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith, complemented by Zach Ertz at tight end. Also, the Eagles played without Lane Johnson in both games last year due to a suspension, and as a result, Wentz was sacked five times and the Eagles really struggled to get any rhythm going on offense. But now that the Eagles have a sound, experienced offensive line, a replenished receiving core, and solid options at running back, Wentz should be able to move the ball up and down the field at will.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles have certainly upgraded at cornerback since last year, but the position is still a weak spot for the team. Kirk Cousin has had no trouble throwing the ball all over the field against the Eagles in their past few meetings. Even though the Redskins receiving core has been somewhat depleted since last year after losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency, they did acquire Terrell Pryor over the offseason. With Pryor and tight end Jordan Reed, Cousins once again shouldn’t have any trouble moving the ball in the air against the Eagles inexperienced corners. Also, in the meeting in Washington last year, the Redskins ran all over the Eagles, racking up over 200 yards on the ground. However the second time the two teams met, the Eagles were a bit more stingy on the run defense, giving up about half as many yards. Over the offseason, the Eagles really built up their defensive line depth and should have a good amount of success limiting the Redskins run game.

The Eagles have a good shot at ending their five game losing streak against the Redskins and starting out 2017 1-0. The Redskins will be able to move the ball through the air, which is something that Eagles fans are going to have to acknowledge. Cousins is a good quarterback, and he has enough weapons around him in the passing game to do some damage. However, I think where the Eagles will make a difference is in their run defense. The Redskins use a group of backs pretty evenly, but the Eagles front seven is looking as solid as it has in years. On the offensive side of the ball, Wentz just has to make good, accurate passes to his receivers, like he did in 2016. Unlike 2016, his receivers will more than likely be catching the passes he throws their way. The key to the game will be how the Eagles do in the red zone. Many times last year, the Eagles came away with only field goals when they were down inside their opponents 20. The Redskins gave up the fifth most yards per game last year, which shows that teams can move the ball against them. At the same time they gave up the 14th most points per game in the league, which shows that their defense tightened up in the red zone. So if the Eagles can come out of the red zone with seven points, the results will be good for them. LeGarrette Blount will be important in their red zone success. If he can power through in short yardage situations and down on the goal line, the Eagles should have some success.

On both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, both the Redskins and Eagles are pretty evenly matched, although I think the Eagles have a slight edge since they’ve surrounded Wentz with new weapons. If the Eagles score touchdowns when they’re in the red zone, they will come out of Washington with a win.