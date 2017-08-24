The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The past couple of months have been rather difficult for fourth-year Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles, but the last week has undoubtedly been the toughest. He lost his starting job twice in that time. First to a piece of punctuation, then to an actual sentient human being. With new boss Tom Coughlin in place, no other starting NFL QB was under more scrutiny than Bortles in the preseason, and Bortles' play has already made the Jaguars VP of football operations so red in the face (which is saying something) that he might not even get one start under center under this new regime.

This leaves the Jaguars in quite the precarious position. The team spent a small fortune in free agency this offseason, so it's not like they can just pull a Browns and tank for a high draft pick. This team is built to win now in what is perennially the worst division in the NFL. Chad Henne is not the answer (unless, of course, the question is 'Which NFL QB can grow the sweetest fu manchu mustache?), and with three weeks left until the start of the season, there simply are not many QB options available in free agency. Looks like it could be another long year in Duval county.

Which brings us to today's quiz of the day. Since entering the league in 1995, 16 quarterbacks have started under center at least once for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some have been both successful and memorable. Others not so much. How many do you think you can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!

CLUE: GAMES STARTED / JERSEY #

QUIZ: Name every Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback