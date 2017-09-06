This Houston Texans hype video has fans pumped up for the Jaguars game

With all that the city of Houston has gone through over the past two weeks, Texans fans have been picking up the pieces, and are excited for the NFL season.
Given that the Texans are hosting the Jaguars on Sunday in their Week 1 matchup, we can expect NRG Stadium to be rocking — even moreso than usual.
To help generate some hype and buzz for the upcoming game, the team released a video to get fans pumped up and to serve as a preview for the season. Check it out below.
Houston, you have a whole team behind you.
We are with you. #HoustonStrong #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/HOTZq8ylJq
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 6, 2017
Texans fans have to be excited after watching that.
The Houston Texans came into the NFL in 2002 as an expansion team. While they have only had four head coaches, these coaches have struggled to elevate the team above mediocrity, winning the AFC South four times in fifteen years and yielding only three playoff-game wins. How many of the leaders of the Texans can you name?
Clue: Years Active
0/4
1:00
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.