This Houston Texans hype video has fans pumped up for the Jaguars game

With all that the city of Houston has gone through over the past two weeks, Texans fans have been picking up the pieces, and are excited for the NFL season.

Given that the Texans are hosting the Jaguars on Sunday in their Week 1 matchup, we can expect NRG Stadium to be rocking — even moreso than usual.

To help generate some hype and buzz for the upcoming game, the team released a video to get fans pumped up and to serve as a preview for the season. Check it out below.