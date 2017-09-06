This Houston Texans hype video has fans pumped up for the Jaguars game

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/6/17

Emotions will be high when the Texans take the field on Sunday. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With all that the city of Houston has gone through over the past two weeks, Texans fans have been picking up the pieces, and are excited for the NFL season.

Given that the Texans are hosting the Jaguars on Sunday in their Week 1 matchup, we can expect NRG Stadium to be rocking — even moreso than usual.

To help generate some hype and buzz for the upcoming game, the team released a video to get fans pumped up and to serve as a preview for the season. Check it out below.

Texans fans have to be excited after watching that.


QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Houston Texans
Posted January 23, 2017  |  Total tries: 567  |  Average Score: 2.6 out of 4  (64%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The Houston Texans came into the NFL in 2002 as an expansion team. While they have only had four head coaches, these coaches have struggled to elevate the team above mediocrity, winning the AFC South four times in fifteen years and yielding only three playoff-game wins. How many of the leaders of the Texans can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Score:
0/4
Time:
1:00
2002–2005
Dom Capers
2006–2013
Gary Kubiak
2013
Wade Phillips
2014–
Bill O'Brien
This article first appeared on The Sports Daily and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars
