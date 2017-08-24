Thomas Davis says he would welcome Colin Kaepernick on Panthers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is one player who is sympathetic to Colin Kaepernick’s cause, both as an activist and as an NFL-caliber talent.

Speaking with SI Now’s Maggie Gray on Wednesday, the two-time Pro Bowler said that he would welcome Kaepernick as a teammate on the Panthers.

“For me as a player, we’d definitely love to have a guy like Kaepernick because we know what he has to offer to this game,” said Davis, per ProFootballTalk’s Darin Gantt. “We know he’s a guy that can come in and play right away. He’s proven he can lead his team to the Super Bowl. And you look at his numbers, he’s had some pretty decent numbers from a quarterback standpoint.

“And at the end of the day that’s what you want,” he continued. “You want to focus in on football. There’s a lot that’s going on in the outside. I commend Kaep on raising the awareness for the social injustices going on in this world. So I would definitely welcome him as a teammate.”

For what it’s worth, the Panthers currently have 34-year-old Derek Anderson functioning as Cam Newton’s primary backup and even Newton himself has had some slight health concerns lately. Davis’ perspective is very different from the one another prominent NFLer recently voiced about Kaepernick, so we are definitely getting a broad spectrum of takes from fellow players on the outspoken quarterback’s continued unemployment.