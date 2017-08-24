Thomas Davis says he would welcome Colin Kaepernick on Panthers

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Darryn Albert  |  Last updated 8/24/17

One prominent Panther believes that the former Niners QB would be welcomed in Charlotte. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is one player who is sympathetic to Colin Kaepernick’s cause, both as an activist and as an NFL-caliber talent.

Speaking with SI Now’s Maggie Gray on Wednesday, the two-time Pro Bowler said that he would welcome Kaepernick as a teammate on the Panthers.

“For me as a player, we’d definitely love to have a guy like Kaepernick because we know what he has to offer to this game,” said Davis, per ProFootballTalk’s Darin Gantt. “We know he’s a guy that can come in and play right away. He’s proven he can lead his team to the Super Bowl. And you look at his numbers, he’s had some pretty decent numbers from a quarterback standpoint.

“And at the end of the day that’s what you want,” he continued. “You want to focus in on football. There’s a lot that’s going on in the outside. I commend Kaep on raising the awareness for the social injustices going on in this world. So I would definitely welcome him as a teammate.”

For what it’s worth, the Panthers currently have 34-year-old Derek Anderson functioning as Cam Newton’s primary backup and even Newton himself has had some slight health concerns lately. Davis’ perspective is very different from the one another prominent NFLer recently voiced about Kaepernick, so we are definitely getting a broad spectrum of takes from fellow players on the outspoken quarterback’s continued unemployment.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Thomas DavisColin Kaepernick
TEAMS: Carolina PanthersSan Francisco 49ers

QUIZ: Name every Carolina Panthers starting quarterback
Posted August 7, 2017  |  Total tries: 157  |  Average Score: 6.9 out of 15  (46%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Since joining the league in 1995, the Carolina Panthers have started 15 different quarterbacks under center at least for one game. How many can you name?

Score:
0/15
Time:
5:00
1995-98
Kerry Collins
1995
Frank Reich
1996-2000
Steve Beuerlein
2001-02, 2006
Chris Weinke
2001
Matt Lytle
2002-03
Rodney Peete
2002
Randy Fasani
2003-09
Jake Delhomme
2007
Vinny Testaverde
2007
David Carr
2007, 2009-10
Matt Moore
2010
Brian St. Pierre
2010
Jimmy Clausen
2011-
Cam Newton
2014, 2016
Derek Anderson
