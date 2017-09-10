Tickets for Colts-Rams game selling for as low as $6

If you really felt like splurging, tickets on the lower level of the stadium could be had for between $10 and $20.

In fairness, the Rams are not expected to be very good this year. They stand virtually no chance of filling a stadium that holds more than 90,000 fans. But things are even worse this week, as Scott Tolzien (who? exactly…) is starting in place of Andrew Luck for the Colts. The Rams will also be missing one of their most exciting players.

Anyone who was thinking of buying tickets to a Rams home game this year should take note — don’t bother paying face value.