Tickets for Colts-Rams game selling for as low as $6

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 9/10/17

People aren't willing to shell out much for the Jared Goff-Scott Tolzien duel, apparently. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Football fans are ecstatic that the first official Sunday of NFL action is upon us, but it would appear that level of excitement does not apply to all of the games across the board.

Hours before the Los Angeles Rams were set to host the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener at The Coliseum, tickets were available on StubHub for as low as $6.

If you really felt like splurging, tickets on the lower level of the stadium could be had for between $10 and $20.

In fairness, the Rams are not expected to be very good this year. They stand virtually no chance of filling a stadium that holds more than 90,000 fans. But things are even worse this week, as Scott Tolzien (who? exactly…) is starting in place of Andrew Luck for the Colts. The Rams will also be missing one of their most exciting players.

Anyone who was thinking of buying tickets to a Rams home game this year should take note — don’t bother paying face value.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Indianapolis ColtsLos Angeles Rams
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

JJ Watt suffered dislocated finger against Jaguars

Rams reportedly waived Aaron Donald's fines from holdout

Randy Moss: JJ Watt bringing ‘winners’ together while ‘losers’ protest racism

Report: Andrew Luck still several weeks away from being game-ready

Sebastian Janikowski reportedly will not need back surgery

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Odell Beckham not expected to play despite being game-time decision

Drew Brees' contract blocks use of franchise tag

Browns coaches reportedly were irate over Joe Haden release

Urban Meyer says he is not considering a QB change

Sloane Stephens was once told she'd be lucky to play D-II tennis

Travis Kelce hits out at Alex Smith's critics

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.